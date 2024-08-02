New Portfolio Management Features Elevate Experiences for Asset Managers with Advanced Portfolio Construction, Rebalancing, and Integration with Third-party Optimizers

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, announced today the release of the next phase of Portfolio Workbench, bringing even more powerful portfolio rebalancing and construction features to users.

Portfolio Workbench enables portfolio managers (PMs) to seamlessly manage and adjust their portfolios using a single intuitive user interface. The newest version adds support for rebalancing across multiple models, integration with portfolio optimizers, and mobile functionality, giving PMs the ability to easily manage performance against benchmarks and model portfolios from a single screen on any device. This update reinforces Enfusion's commitment to innovation and user-centric design, enhancing PMs' decision-making processes to achieve better performance.

New Enhancements Use Cases

Portfolio Workbench introduces highly-requested features for both alternative and traditional investment managers. The functionality of this platform simplifies portfolio management and supports a multitude of workflows and will support a broad spectrum of managers, from traditional asset managers who use model portfolios or track relative performance, to alternative managers running strategies across multiple vehicles and accounts.

The new features of Portfolio Workbench include:

Rebalancing portfolios across multiple models with the push of a button, using intuitive, parameterized controls.

Seamlessly integrating with third-party optimizers, enabling PMs to absorb optimized target/model portfolios via API and other methods.

Accessing Portfolio Workbench from any device at any time through an updated mobile application and web-based UI.

"We've been an Enfusion client for five years. Portfolio Workbench allows for more intuitive rebalancing and simplifies the portfolio management process. We are excited about the new enhancements, and the future of the platform," said Matthew Wieneke, Head of Trading at Kabouter Management.

Optimized Decision-Making Advanced Functionalities

The new enhancements to Portfolio Workbench mark an additional milestone in Enfusion's mission to deliver the asset management industry's most innovative, and future proof solutions. The platform's advanced rebalancing functionalities allow PMs to handle multiple models simultaneously, offering a higher level of flexibility. In addition, Enfusion's API facilitates the integration of third-party optimizers for multiple model weights, allowing easy access to data into Enfusion enhancing PMs' workflows and their ability to make informed, data-driven decisions faster.

"We've intentionally streamlined Portfolio Workbench in this second phase launch because we know that portfolio managers need simple, intuitive tools to rebalance portfolios and make better decisions. The positive feedback we have received is further confirmation that what we've built is exactly what our clients have been looking for. And that's by design, of course. Making complex tasks easier for asset managers is one of the most rewarding parts of enhancing this product," said Brad LeClair, Head of Product Management at Enfusion.

"This release is a significant step forward on our journey to replace legacy technology for larger institutions and address the full investment process, including enabling front-office users to make better investment decisions and to collaborate in a more efficient way with their middle- and back-office teams and the rest of their organization," added Neal Pawar, Enfusion's Chief Operating Officer. "Our rapid pace of innovation is a key reason clients select Enfusion to meet their needs for increased flexibility and efficiency."

Designed for scale, seamless integration, and effortless upgrades, the Enfusion platform ensures that these enhancements are available to all our clients through our weekly releases.

