Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2024 14:48 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClick Media: BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE AUGUST EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINES

The August editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Huawei, Thermo Fisher, Dassault Systemes and more.

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features special feature with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team on being at the forefront of technology, innovation and sustainability while competing at the peak of motorsport.

"Being part of the issue is not meaningful, being part of the solution is." - Sir Lewis Hamilton

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dell and FujiFilm along with the Top 10 Sustainability Influencers.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

Energy Digital Magazine

The August Edition features an extensive lead interview with Jenna Brown, Head of Uber for Business UK, who talks about the company's positive contribution to the energy space.

"When you have access to data, you can make smarter and more informed decisions."

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from Huawei, Ampace and Duke Energy along with the Top 10 Smart Cities.

You can visit Energy Digital Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing energy industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Contact Details:editorial@bizclikmedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-the-august-editions-of-sustainability--energy-digital-magazines-302213413.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.