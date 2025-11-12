Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.11.2025 12:06 Uhr
BizClik Media: BizClik Launches Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards 2026 Celebrating North America's Sustainability Leaders

BizClik expands its global Sustainability LIVE Awards portfolio to North America, spotlighting leadership and innovation in sustainable business.

LONDON and CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company behind Sustainability Magazine, is proud to announce the launch of Sustainability LIVE: The US Awards, taking place on 21 April 2026 at Navy Pier, Chicago.

US Awards Chicago 2026

The black-tie ceremony follows Day 1 of Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit and runs in conjunction with Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Awards, bringing together sustainability, procurement and supply chain leaders from across the US and Canada. (Awards attendance requires an additional ticket.)

"Our mission has always been to spotlight the people and organisations leading real change. Bringing the Sustainability LIVE Awards to Chicago allows us to recognise the innovation and measurable progress driving North America's sustainability movement."
- Glen White, CEO, BizClik

Why These Awards Matter

  • Recognises organisations and individuals driving measurable sustainability and ESG progress.
  • Highlights excellence across sustainability, procurement, and supply chain leadership.
  • Celebrates innovation and collaboration, helping to shape a more sustainable future.

Sustainability Award Categories

  • Enterprise of the Year
  • Company of the Year
  • CSO of the Year (or equivalent senior leader)
  • Future Leader Award
  • Transformation Project of the Year (within the past three years)
  • Environmental Impact Award
  • Tech & AI Award
  • Nature-Based Solutions Award

How to Enter & Key Dates

  • Entries now open for single or multiple categories.
  • Entry deadline: February 25th 2026
  • Shortlist announced: March 2026
  • Awards ceremony: 21 April 2026 | Navy Pier, Chicago
  • Entry fee: US $695 for a single category; discounted rates for multiple-category submissions

Enter today to benchmark your achievements and gain recognition among North America's leading sustainability programmes.

Benefits of Entering

  • High-value brand exposure to senior sustainability decision-makers across North America.
  • Access to exclusive networking with executives and innovators.
  • Independent validation of your leadership and impact.

Sponsor an Award

Sponsor an award to position your brand at the heart of one of the industry's most influential leadership awards programmes:

  • Align your company with excellence and innovation
  • Engage directly with senior executives and decision-makers
  • Enjoy premium visibility across BizClik's digital and event platforms

Enquire now for packages and availability.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the world's fastest-growing digital media and events companies, producing industry-leading content across multiple sectors, including procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, and fintech. Through its portfolio of digital magazines, global events, webinars, and demand-generation services, BizClik connects the world's most influential business leaders with the insights and opportunities that drive innovation.

Editors' note: Media assets, logos, and event photography are available upon request. Interviews with BizClik executives and award judges can be arranged through the PR contact below.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818763/US_Awards_Chicago_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-launches-sustainability-live-the-us-awards-2026-celebrating-north-americas-sustainability-leaders-302610478.html

