Mirame Fine Art: Edwar Herreno's Award-Winning Underwater and Wildlife Photography Represented by MÍRAME Fine Art

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery, dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, presents the photography of Edwar Herreno.

Edwar Herreno, Photograph

Olive Ridley Turtles Mating

A Journey of Marine Exploration and Conservation

Edwar Herreno is a world-renowned wildlife photographer and marine biologist whose work brings the underwater world of Costa Rica to life. Born in Colombia in 1976, Herreno's lifelong fascination with the ocean has driven his extraordinary career in marine exploration and conservation.

With a background as a marine biologist, Herreno has dedicated his life to understanding and preserving marine ecosystems. His career includes roles as a videographer, recreational scuba instructor, technical diving instructor, and yacht captain. These experiences have enriched his perspective and deepened his commitment to marine conservation, as he collaborates with global organizations.

Costa Rica: A Haven for Underwater Photography

Costa Rica holds a special place in Herreno's heart, where he has extensively documented marine life in regions such as the Papagayo Gulf, Catalina Islands, and Cocos Island, which he labelled as his "favorite place on Earth."

His Costa Rican underwater photography showcases the biodiversity of Costa Rica's waters, capturing stunning images of sharks, rays, whales, dolphins, fish, and mesmerizing bait balls. These photographs not only highlight the beauty of marine life but also promote a connection to the ocean and its preservation.

Award-Winning Wildlife Photography

Herreno was a finalist in the prestigious "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" competition at the Natural History Museum in London in 2017 and 2021. He was also named "Underwater Photographer of the Year" for the United Nations in 2019 and the English "Underwater Photographer of the Year" in 2017.

One of the "Wildlife Photographer of the Year" finalist images is called "No Gentle Affair". This powerful image - available to buy online at MIRAME Fine Art - portrays the mating ritual of whitetip sharks off the coast of Cocos Island. The scene unfolds amidst swirling sand and competing males in challenging conditions and obscured visibility. Despite the difficulties, Herreno masterfully immortalizes the raw brutality of nature.

Herreno also photographs Costa Rica's wildlife, including hummingbirds, capuchin monkeys, and toucans, showcasing the region's diverse fauna and complementing his underwater work for a complete view of Costa Rica's natural beauty.

Collaborations and Media Presence

Herreno's expertise extends beyond photography; his contributions to underwater film productions with CNN, BBC, National Geographic, French TV, and Japanese TV have further solidified his reputation as a leading figure in marine photography.

Explore Costa Rican Photography Online

MÍRAME Fine Art offers a curated selection of Herreno's Costa Rican underwater and wildlife photography for sale.

Discover Herreno's award-winning Costa Rican wildlife and diving photography and buy Costa Rican photography online through MÍRAME Fine Art's online gallery.

