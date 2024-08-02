Five Star Holding Extends International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS Certifications for PE Recycling

Adding certification at both Polytex and StarPak facilities for PE-based certified-circular (recycled) content packaging

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Five Star Holding, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced that Polytex Fibers has extended its Polypropylene certification to include certified-circular Polyethylene materials. StarPak has also received the ISCC Plus certification for PE processing at its Houston, Texas, facility. These advancements significantly enhance the integration of recycled resins within the Five Star circular integration model, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

ISCC PLUS is a global sustainability certification system that plays a crucial role in creating traceability of advanced recycled materials throughout the supply chain. The certification system ensures that products using recycled materials meet stringent sustainability criteria, bolstering consumer confidence and reducing environmental impact.

Learn more about how Five Star contributes to advancing circular economy for flexible packaging at https://www.polytex.com/sustainability/ and https://freshpakcorp.com/sustainability/

About the Five Star Family of Companies

Five Star is a circularly integrated group of manufacturing companies with industry-leading flexible packaging, printed films, and sustainability solutions. Five Star is centrally located in Houston, Texas, with multiple facilities that provide extrusion, printing and converting operations for Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods companies and large national retailers across the following business entities:

StarPak combines leading-edge printing and extrusion capabilities to produce technical films, bags, and pouches for CPG and industrial products companies.

Polytex provides innovative laminated woven sacks, quad-seal bags, pouches, and structures for various consumer markets, including pet foods and treats.

Superbag is a leading manufacturer and converter of environmentally focused high-PCR content retail carry-out bags, e-commerce mailers, and extruded films.

Fresh Pak is a state-of-the-art recycling operation that specializes in complex post-consumer resin applications and manufactures extruded products from recycled resins.

