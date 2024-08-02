Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
Flood Packs to Launch Innovative Crossbody Hydration Pack on Kickstarter

Flood Packs Will Launch on Kickstarter on Monday, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. PT With Early Bird Reward Prices Starting at US$49

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Flood Packs is set to debut its innovative crossbody hydration pack on Kickstarter. The Flood Pack campaign will launch on Monday, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. PT. Early backers can enjoy exclusive discounts, including 40% off on day one, with additional discounts available thereafter.

Flood Pack Kickstarter Launch

Flood Pack Kickstarter Launch
Innovative Crossbody Hydration Fanny Pack Features Waterproof Hydration Bladder, Innovative Bite Valve, Adjustable Magnetic Clasp, Storage for Essentials, Anti-Theft Pocket, Insulated Hose to Prevent Freezing and More - on Kickstarter Aug. 6



Flood Packs presents the world's first crossbody hydration pack, combining a sleek, minimalist design with ultra-functional features. The pack includes a 25oz (750ml) hydration bladder, ample storage, and a low-profile design, offering an all-in-one solution for hydration and essential storage on the go.

Flood Packs aims to reimagine how people stay hydrated on the go. The team has engineered the pack from the ground up, focusing on functionality and convenience while keeping a minimalist aesthetic.

Key Features

  • Hydration Bladder: 25oz (750ml) bladder in a waterproof pocket, secured at the back.

  • Storage: 3.5L of space for essentials like a phone, wallet, keys, and earbuds.

  • Accessibility: Adjustable magnetic clasp keeps the bite valve accessible with one hand.

  • Innovative Bite Valve: Unique, durable push-button design.

  • Anti-Theft Pocket: Hidden back pocket for secure storage.

  • Design: All-black, sleek design distributes weight for all-day comfort. The insulated hose prevents freezing in cold weather.

  • Durability and Maintenance: Made from durable, water-resistant polyester and waterproof ripstop, with YKK zippers and foam padding for comfort and insulation. The bladder is dishwasher-safe and can also be cleaned with soap and a sponge. The hose and bite valve can be cleaned with a flexible brush sold separately.

The Flood Pack eliminates the need to carry bulky water bottles, allowing users to travel light and stay hydrated hands-free. Ideal for activities such as snowboarding, walking, music festivals, amusement parks, biking, and hiking, the Flood Pack enhances the user's experience.

Flood Packs, founded by Andy Goeldner, a former YouTuber turned digital marketer, debuts with this product. The company's mission is to create modern hydration solutions that enable people to spend more time outdoors. Flood Packs is committed to continuous innovation, offering new functionality, color variants, and sizes.

Flood Packs was featured in Chip Wilson's (founder of Lululemon) newsletter "Technical Apparel Transformation." The company donates 5% of its annual profit to Water.org, a non-profit organization making clean drinking water and sanitation accessible globally.

Upon the campaign launch, the Flood Pack will be available at US$49 for the first 250 backers. After that, backers can get the Flood Pack with various discounts and add-ons, and for US$79 when the campaign concludes. Estimated delivery is March 2025.

Editors, journalists, and social media influencers interested in reviewing the Flood Pack can reach out through the Kickstarter campaign.

Contact Information
Andy Goeldner
Founder
andy@floodpacks.com
6046537996

SOURCE: Flood Packs

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
