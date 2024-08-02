Hoverfly Technologies Engages With UnmannedPower for Major Recruitment Surge Amid Unprecedented Growth

The rapidly growing tech company is preparing to bring over $1 million in jobs to Greater Orlando tech sector

SANFORD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Hoverfly Technologies, the leader in tethered drone technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UnmannedPower, a premier staffing and recruitment firm specializing in the unmanned systems sector. This collaboration aims to bolster Hoverfly Technologies' workforce in response to the company's rapid expansion and increased market demand.

Hoverfly Sentry lands outside Hoverfly HQ in Sanford, FL.





Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

Hoverfly Technologies has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, driven by groundbreaking advancements in their new Spectre 2.0 system and a $14 million dollar order from the US Army. With a diverse portfolio that includes applications in defense, security, and public safety sectors, Hoverfly Technologies has positioned itself at the forefront of the tethered drone industry.

"Our success has created a significant need to expand our team with top-tier talent," said Steve Walters, President and CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "Partnering with UnmannedPower allows us to efficiently and effectively meet this need, ensuring we continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

Hoverfly Technologies currently plans on bringing over $1 million in cutting-edge tech careers to its Headquarters in Sanford, FL. With a wealth of opportunity in their pipeline and critical government awards on the horizon, the drone company has the potential to rapidly scale and generate several million dollars in job opportunities by the end of 2024 and into Q1 of 2025.

Not only is this recruitment surge a response to Hoverfly Technologies' unparalleled success in tethered drone development, but it is also in conjunction with the exploding defense market for unmanned systems. The drone industry continues to skyrocket and is poised to grow from $28 Billion in 2023 to $166 Billion by 2031.

A Unique Strategic Partnership: Manning the Unmanned

The partnership with UnmannedPower will see Whitney Brooks, President of UnmannedPower, serving as Fractional Director of Recruitment for Hoverfly Technologies. This unique engagement will facilitate a robust recruitment drive, targeting highly skilled professionals across various disciplines, including engineering, software development, drone technicians and pilots.

Brooks founded UnmannedPower as the world's only professional recruiting firm exclusively serving the unmanned systems and robotics industry. Her firm offers decades of experience headhunting in the unmanned systems industry and an extensive network that will be instrumental in attracting the best and brightest to join Hoverfly Technologies.

"We are thrilled to work with Hoverfly Technologies during this exciting phase of their growth," said Brooks. "Our mission is to connect exceptional talent with pioneering companies, and Hoverfly Technologies epitomizes the innovation and excellence we seek to support."

Hoverfly Technologies was founded by UCF graduates and has already attracted talent from leaders in aviation like Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and defense behemoths like Lockheed Martin. The growing tech company hosts a remarkable and unique workplace, and UnmannedPower's focus is to illuminate the work advantages offered at Hoverfly Technologies that aren't available elsewhere.

"There are very few tech companies that have as human of a touch as Hoverfly does," said Brooks. "Not only do they compete on the expected - salaries, benefits, etc. - but they exceed on the things that matter more to current career-seekers, such as making you feel comfortable at work and treating you like a human. The world of work has changed, and Hoverfly is a leading example of how the tech sector is evolving."

Building the Future Together

Hoverfly Technologies and UnmannedPower are committed to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and professional development. This partnership will not only enhance Hoverfly Technologies' operational capabilities but also contribute to the broader growth and advancement of the tethered drone industry.

"We are looking forward to welcoming new team members who share our passion for innovation and excellence," added Walters. "Together with UnmannedPower, we are building an epicenter for engineering and design here in Sanford, FL."

Contact Information

Tyler Marple

Senior Manager, Business Development

tyler.marple@hoverflytech.com

407-985-4500

Patrick Farrell

Creative Director

patrick.farrell@hoverflytech.com

407-985-4500

SOURCE: Hoverfly Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.