This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Valentina Scaglione, Asset Management Director at Econergy Group. She says Companies should recognize and accommodate the specific needs of women, such as flexible work arrangements. "Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was already working flexibly from home and the office, which positively impacted my well-being," she states. There is a positive trend of increasing female representation in the renewables sector, particularly in the solar sector. Companies are now actively seeking technical profiles, including women and non-engineering profiles, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...