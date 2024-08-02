With 25% off flights to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin, travelers can make this fall one to remember

PLAY, a low-cost airline operating flights between the United States and Europe, today announced a fall travel deal of 25% off flights to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin. As the end of summer nears, PLAY is encouraging travelers to book a shoulder season getaway, so they have something to look forward to this fall. Travelers can take advantage of this unbeatable deal now through August 9, 2024.

There is nothing quite like Europe in the fall. As temperatures start to cool off and crowds disperse, travelers can take advantage of 25% off PLAY flights to explore some of the continent's most popular destinations without breaking the bank on airfare. Whether they want to book a trip to shop and eat around Paris in the midst of sweater weather, take in the fall foliage in London, or explore the exhibits at Copenhagen's famous museums, PLAY's deal enables travelers to allocate more of their budget to the experiences that will make their trip memorable.

The best part about shoulder season: It marks the start of peak Northern Lights season in Iceland! Long, dark nights take over Iceland during the fall, making it the best time for travelers to have a chance at experiencing the beauty of the famous Northern Lights. And this shoulder season, PLAY is making it even more accessible for travelers to check the Northern Lights off of their bucket list with its unbeatable deal combined with the airline's new stayover option. When booking a fall getaway with PLAY, travelers have the option to extend their layover in Iceland on the way to or from other European destinations, the perfect time to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

"Shoulder season is one of the best times to explore Europe," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "This fall, PLAY wants travelers to take advantage of affordable flights, cooler temperatures, and lighter crowds so they can truly enjoy the activities and experiences that will make their European getaway memorable. With 25% off flights, travelers can kick off their fall travel planning before summer comes to an end, giving themselves something to look forward to as temperatures cool off."

PLAY's shoulder season deal runs today through August 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dublin between August and December 2024. Price is not inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion can be found here.

