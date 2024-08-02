Impact Theory, LLC: Billion-Dollar Entrepreneur Faces His Biggest Challenge Yet: Creating a Philosophically-Inspired Video Game

Join the Beta and help shape the future of gaming with Project Kyzen.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Tom Bilyeu, the visionary entrepreneur who co-founded the billion-dollar brand Quest Nutrition and a media company that has over a billion views, Impact Theory, is launching his most ambitious project yet: a video game.

"Project Kyzen is a fast-paced third-person battle arena that blends elements of games like Fortnite and Fall Guys," said Bilyeu. Staying true to his vision of bringing empowering ideas to the masses through entertainment, Bilyeu also stated that "The battle for the souls of future generations will be fought in cyberspace." Bilyeu continued, "That's why I'm so committed to what we're building. Project Kyzen is more than just a game. It blends real-world wisdom with exhilarating gameplay."

The early beta version of Project Kyzen launches on August 22nd, 2024, and introduces what Bilyeu calls MiBAs - Mini Battle Arenas. "Game development is a gruelingly slow and expensive process, but the concept of MiBAs has liberated us to quickly iterate entirely new game modes with unique objectives and gameplay so we can rapidly find the mechanics players are most excited by," Bilyeu said in a recent discussion with his community. "And now, even though we're still very early in development, we're actively inviting players to join our community and provide feedback to help shape the game's future."

Bilyeu has said many times that game development is the hardest thing he's done in his wide-ranging career. With millions of dollars and tens of thousands of man-hours already invested, the world is about to see if an entrepreneur known for innovation across multiple industries will be able to find success yet again in the crowded and frenetic world of gaming.

"Gaming is the single most important art form in existence. It's a culture unto itself," Bilyeu said. "It dwarfs most other pastimes in terms of market size and time spent, and it's only going to be more important over the next decade." "In fact," Bilyeu said, "I predict the vast majority of our free time will be spent in virtual worlds within the next 10 years. And I plan to be there building a better future."

Join the Beta and help shape the future of gaming with Project Kyzen.

The Project Kyzen beta launches on 8/22/24, and we're inviting players to join the community and contribute to the game's development. Feedback from players is crucial in refining and enhancing the gameplay experience. "Project Kyzen is a vessel for player expression and creativity, so we're extremely eager to get real player feedback," said Bilyeu. "Every player session is feedback that helps us ensure that Project Kyzen reaches its full potential."

Tom Bilyeu is the co-founder of Impact Theory, a mission-driven media company dedicated to transforming lives through impactful storytelling. Impact Theory creates compelling content to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to take decisive action and foster positive change. Bilyeu is also renowned for co-founding and building Quest Nutrition into a household name. Additionally, his popular YouTube podcast, Tom Bilyeu's Impact Theory, has been watched all over the world for nearly a decade, and his insights into business, relationships, and mental resilience have made him one of the most sought-after and highly paid-speakers in the world.

Project Kyzen is an upcoming beta-phase video game set in the universe of The Array. It combines fast-paced 3rd person shooter mechanics with a variety of fun and competitive game modes that can be played solo or in groups. The game is designed to empower players by blending engaging gameplay with real-world wisdom in a seamless way that players love. The game's beta version features five diverse and unique game modes played in Mini Battle Arenas (MiBAs), each designed to challenge and entertain players while quietly introducing them to useful ideas.

