Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
02.08.2024
Bloomberg: EV Sales Growth Cools but Some Markets Still Run Hot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Bloomberg

Originally published on about.bnef.com

This year has been a mixed bag for electric vehicles. After EV sales hit new highs in 2023, some automakers have now revised down their near-term targets, citing falling demand. While this may have generated headlines, the overall market offers a more nuanced image, with different segments outperforming others, and growth in developing economies starting to pick up pace.

On today's show, Dana is joined by BloombergNEF's Head of Electric Vehicles, Aleksandra O'Donovan, and Head of Advanced Transport and Energy Storage, Colin McKerracher, to talk about findings from this year's Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook. Together they discuss the slowdown in EV sales seen in some regions, the collapse in Chinese battery prices and its effect on the wider market, and the rise of electric commercial vehicles.

Listen to the podcast here.

Link to research notes from this episode: Electric Vehicle Outlook 2024

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. We help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

