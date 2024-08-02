Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved a grant of 200,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to Mr. Donald Mc Iver, VP Exploration and Geology. The Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and are exercisable on or before August 2, 2034 at the strike price of Cdn $0.325 per share, being the TSX Venture Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on August 1, 2024.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



Eric Caba

President and CEO

