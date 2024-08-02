Eric Ingebretsen of SK tes Honored as ITAD Individual of the Year at ITAD Summit; SK tes Garners Top Industry Recognitions

FREDERICKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / SK tes, a pioneering leader in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services, e-waste recycling, and electric vehicle battery recycling, is proud to announce that Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer, has been awarded the prestigious ITAD Individual of the Year at the recent ITAD Summit. This accolade underscores Eric's exceptional contributions to the industry and his unwavering commitment to sustainability, security, and innovation.

The accolade is awarded in recognition of an individual in the global ITAD services industry who does their job in a way that exemplifies the highest ethical standards and an unequaled level of knowledge and expertise. Eric Ingebretsen's leadership has been instrumental in fostering strong client relationships and positioning SK tes as a trusted partner for Fortune 500 companies, OEMs, and automotive giants. His vision and dedication are at the heart of our mission to combine security, sustainability, and technological advancement.

In addition, SK tes in Australia has been honored in the 2024 Avetta Customer Awards in the ESG Trailblazers category. The Avetta customer awards celebrate companies and individuals across the globe who have prioritized a culture of safety and responsibility.

"The Avetta Customer Awards recognize the clients, suppliers, and individuals who are committed to building safer, more sustainable, and secure workplaces for everyone," said Arshad Matin, Avetta CEO.

This recognition highlights our ongoing efforts to drive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, ensuring that our operations not only meet but exceed global sustainability benchmarks.

SK tes has also been named one of the 10 Best ITAD Solution Providers to Watch in 2024 by Insights Success, a testament to our cutting-edge solutions and dedication to reducing emissions through technology repurposing. We are not only setting industry standards but also building a future where sustainability and security go hand in hand.

Insights Success published the curated list in its latest publication showcasing the leading ITAD organisations that are paving the way for a greener future by offering innovative and comprehensive ITAD solutions. The article states, "In the landscape of ITAD solution providers, SK tes has created a name for itself as a trusted solution provider with its services spanning the entire lifecycle of IT equipment, ensuring responsible decommissioning, data security, and environmentally conscious disposal practices."

When you choose SK tes as your global ITAD partner, you're aligning with a team that prioritizes secure data erasure and champions innovative recycling solutions to minimize environmental impact. Our expertise in managing the entire lifecycle of IT assets ensures that your data is protected while contributing to the circular economy for technology.

We invite you to join us in celebrating these achievements and to explore how SK tes can help your organization meet its sustainability goals while ensuring the highest standards of data security. Together, we can create a sustainable, secure, and innovative future.

About SK tes

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.??

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.?For more information, visit www.sktes.com.

PR Contact:

Kristine Kearney

Kristine.kearney@sktes.com

About Avetta

The?Avetta?SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world's largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency, and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high-tech, manufacturing, mining, and telecom.?Visit?https://www.avetta.com/?for more information.

PR Contact:

Jenn Zimmer

avetta@hoffman.com

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media And Content Strategist

maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: SK tes

View the original press release on newswire.com.