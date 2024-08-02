SOHM, Inc., Announce Dr. Tetsuya Kawamura Ph. D. Joined as a Cell Engineer and Biochemist

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical and upstart biotechnology company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today the appointment of Dr. Tetsuya Kawamura, Ph.D., as a Cell Engineer and Biochemist.

Baron Night, CEO shared that, we are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Tetsuya Kawamura, Ph.D., to our team as a Senior Cell Engineer and Biochemist. Dr. Kawamura brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the fields of biochemistry, molecular biology, and cellular biology, further enhancing SOHM's commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.

Dr. Kawamura is a distinguished life science professional with extensive experience in biochemistry, molecular, and cellular biology. He has a proven track record of developing new methods and utilizing various instruments for analytical characterization relevant to cell model creation, protein expression and purification, and DNA/RNA production. His productivity, problem-solving skills, and broad knowledge base make him a valuable asset to SOHM. Moreover, Dr. Kawamura has authored patents in gene editing technology, including our own ABBIE technology. Dr. Kawamura has an extensive peer reviewed publication track record and will also support grant writing initiatives. Mr. Night added.

Dr. Kawamura holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Oregon, Eugene, and a B.S. in Music and Biochemistry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Dr. Kawamura's diverse academic background and professional experience with genome editing, molecular biology, and biochemistry will be instrumental in our advancement and commercialization of ABBIE gene editing technology. His entry greatly aids our timely release of ABBIE kits as we announced earlier in the current quarter.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy.

