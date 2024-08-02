Baku, Azerbaijan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Bridging culinary cultures and business excellence, Al-Baladi Holding Group and Green Capital Management have announced a major investment agreement in Baku on July 25, 2024, marking a significant expansion for two of Qatar's most beloved food and beverage brands: Go Crispy and Tea Time.

Photo courtesy of Al-Baladi Holding (From Left to Right: Mr. Hany Al Sayyadi, CEO of Al-Baladi Holding Group, Mr. Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Al-Baladi Holding Group, Mr. Adnan Ahmed Zadeh, Chairman and Shareholder of Green Capital Management, Mr. Khayal Jibov, Shareholder of Green Capital Management)

The theme of the event, "From Qatar to the World," embodies a bold vision to introduce Qatar's culinary icons to global audiences, starting with Azerbaijan.

A Strategic Partnership Unveiled

The signing ceremony featured distinguished figures from both organizations, including Mr. Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah, Chairman of Al-Baladi Holding Group, and Mr. Adnan Ahmed Zadeh, Chairman and Shareholder of Green Capital Management.

They were joined by other key Attendees, Mr. Hany Al Sayyadi, CEO of Al-Baladi Holding Group, and Mr. Khayal Jibov, Shareholder of Green Capital Management.

This historic agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at expanding the Go Crispy and Tea Time brands internationally. Over the next two years, this collaboration will see the opening of 405 new branches across 27 countries, setting the stage for a significant global footprint.

Go Crispy: Redefining Fast Food

Launched by Chef Hessa Al-Sulaiti in 2017, Go Crispy is setting new standards in the fast-food industry with its focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients. Chef Hessa's vision was to create a halal fried chicken that combines flavor with health-conscious practices, eliminating artificial additives and preservatives.

The brand's rapid expansion-from its first branch in 2019 to 12 locations in Qatar and a planned 4 branches in Uzbekistan by the end of 2024-demonstrates its success and potential. The introduction of Go Crispy in Azerbaijan promises to bring its innovative and high-quality fast food to a new audience.

Tea Time: A Tradition of Excellence

Tea Time, established in 1998 is celebrated for its authentic Karak tea and diverse menu. Combining traditional tea culture with a modern café experience, Tea Time has become a staple in Qatar, beloved by all demographics.

The brand's expansion into Azerbaijan marks a significant step in its global journey. With its distinctive concept and commitment to quality, Tea Time aims to share the rich flavors of Qatari tea culture with a broader audience.

Looking Ahead

The partnership between Al-Baladi Holding Group and Green Capital Management represents a significant milestone in the internationalization of Go Crispy and Tea Time. By bringing these brands to new markets, the collaboration not only highlights Qatar's innovative culinary scene but also fosters a cultural exchange through the universal appeal of food and drink.

This strategic expansion is a testament to the growing global recognition of Qatari brands and their ability to compete on the world stage.

About Al-Baladi Holding

Founded in 1989, Al-Baladi Holding Group has established itself as a pillar of corporate excellence in Qatar. With a rich heritage rooted in family values and integrity, the group has built a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of the local community. Their commitment to exceptional customer experiences spans diverse industries, underscoring their role as a leading conglomerate in Qatar.

Al-Baladi Holding Group's business sectors include e-commerce services, retail, travel agencies, IT solutions companies, distribution, farming, jewelry shops, mobile markets, food and beverage sectors, and international business activities.

