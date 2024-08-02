Anzeige
Freitag, 02.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
ACCESSWIRE
02.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents ($.30) per share of common stock payable on October 4, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2024. This is a 1.7% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:
Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.




