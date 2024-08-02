Anzeige
02.08.2024 16:02 Uhr
Drumm and Daughters, LLC: American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee Endorses Matt Meyer for Governor

Ethiopian Americans Decide Meyer is Right for Delaware

CLAYMONT, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / The American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) has unanimously voted to endorse Matt Meyer in his bid to become Delaware's next Governor.

AEPAC Logo

AEPAC Logo
Eagle holding Ethiopian tricolor

"Like Matt, we believe leadership matters. Given his life's journey, from serving as the founder of a small business in Kenya to working as a diplomat in a war zone to teaching grade school math in our state's classrooms, we are certain Matt Meyer is the right leader for Delaware and its growing Ethiopian American Community. He has earned our enthusiastic support," said Mesfin Tegenu, AEPAC's executive chairman.

Other AEPAC leaders pointed to Meyer's business experience in Africa as having been key in gaining the group's support. "Africa is home to 20 of the world's fastest-growing economies. Matt's experience uniquely qualifies him to position Delaware as a leading trade partner with this booming continent," said AEPAC secretary Youm Fessaha.

The mission of the American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) is to strengthen and foster the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship, enhance both countries' security interests, as well as advance democracy, respect for human rights and free market entrepreneurship in Ethiopia. Learn more at aepact.org.

Contact Information

Christopher Drumm
Consultant
cpchristopher@drummanddaughters.com
2153707874

SOURCE: American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee

