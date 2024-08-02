Creative Market Announces Its New Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Creative Market, a leading platform for digital design assets, is proud to introduce Silky Sage (A9CDBB) as its Color of the Season. This quarterly selection is a result of internal data analysis and trend research across the design industry, and marks the latest in a series of color selections aimed at inspiring creatives worldwide.

A Hue That Tells a Story

This season's color, with its soothing, organic green shades, carries hints of Art Deco elegance and Art Nouveau artisanship. It's designed to add a timeless, organic touch to modern and classical designs alike. "Silky Sage is about reconnecting with the softer, more intuitive aspects of our nature," says Laura Busche at Creative Market. "It's a subtle yet refreshing hue that evokes a sense of serenity amidst our everyday chaos."

Color of the Season: Fueling Creativity One Color at a Time

Every quarter, Creative Market identifies a color that reflects the most popular aesthetic patterns of the season. Seeing color as a unifying thread across the various design fields, the intention is to prompt designers to explore and integrate this fresh hue into their work.

This periodic refresh of color encourages our community to innovate and step outside their comfort zones, keeping Creative Market designs vibrant and fresh. Explore previous Colors of the Season here.

Explore and Create with Silky Sage

Silky Sage has been chosen to inspire design projects around the globe, encouraging a return to nature and organic motifs in visual storytelling. Designers, marketers, and content creators are invited to explore the potential of Silky Sage by visiting Creative Market's blog and themed collection. The article includes downloadable color palettes and tips on how to apply Silky Sage in your visuals.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

--

The image above features Sunlit Potted Plants Against Sage by Lermont51, Imperfect Interior Frame Mockup Set by Salt Color Studio, Italian Summer - La Dolce vita by lokko studio, and Meadow - Painted Artistic Landscapes by Basia Stryjecka.

