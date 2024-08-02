SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumileds, LLC, one of the world's leading LED manufacturers and solution providers for the global automotive, illumination, display, and flash markets announces that last month, it completed the sale of its Lamps and Accessories business to First Brands Group, LLC ("First Brands"), a global automotive parts manufacturer.

"The completion of this transaction strengthens Lumileds and enables the company to focus on our core LED business," said Steve Barlow, CEO. "Lumileds is committed to continued collaboration with our customers to solve market needs, and to producing innovative LED solutions that drive growth, improve profitability, and generate value for Lumileds, our customers, and stakeholders alike.

Citi acted as financial advisor and DLA Piper acted as legal advisor to Lumileds.

About Lumileds

Lumileds is a global leader in LED and microLED technology, innovation, and solutions for the automotive, display, illumination, mobile, and other markets where light sources are essential. Our approximately 3,500 employees operate in over 15 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never before possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being.

