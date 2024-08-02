Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Announces bizEV Lease Program for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

3-year lease option, starting at $475 per month plus applicable taxes and fees, includes scheduled vehicle maintenance

BREA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces a new lease program for the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van. The new lease program, bizEV, is targeted to well qualified buyers with a focus on individuals, small businesses and fleets and is available through Mullen authorized dealers.

BizEV is a turnkey lease program offering customers an opportunity to transition to EV with a 3-year lease option, starting at $475 per month plus applicable taxes and fees and includes scheduled vehicle maintenance.

Mullen is committed to making commercial electric vehicle ownership a seamless and accessible experience. bizEV is designed to cater to the diverse needs of small businesses and offers flexible and affordable options to experience the benefits and cost savings from Mullen ONE ownership without the barrier of traditional upfront costs. A turnkey lease program including comprehensive vehicle maintenance, bizEV offers customers an opportunity to transition to EV with a 3-year lease option, starting at $475 per month, plus applicable taxes and fees. bizEV will be available through Mullen authorized dealerships nationwide.

The Mullen ONE is a class 1 commercial electric vehicle, the first of its kind in the U.S. market, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. The EV cargo van is designed to navigate within narrow urban streets and residential roads, all while maximizing payload and cargo space, making it ideal for a variety of commercial applications.

"Small businesses are the backbone of America and we are looking to remove the barriers typical business owners face when considering EVs, while making the purchase as affordable and seamless as possible," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "By offering flexible lease options, we are making our commercial EVs available for a wider range of customers, in line with our mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions."

In full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards, the Mullen ONE is currently available for sale at an MSRP of $34,500.

Interested customers can order the all-electric Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van at MullenUSA.com or through a Mullen authorized dealership.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board ("CARB") and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone ("FTZ") status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the future pricing of Mullen vehicles, whether governmental rebates and other incentives will remain in place, how long the offered lease pricing and other lease terms for the Mullen ONE will continue, the duration of the leasing program and whether it will be a success. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

