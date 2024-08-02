Anzeige
MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report: Making an Impact Through Volunteerism

MetLife Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / MetLife encourages a culture of year-round volunteering. MetLife colleagues across all regions and departments lend their time, talent and passion for their communities to educational, environmental, mentoring, coaching, skills-based and pro-bono initiatives. We offer employees in the U.S. and Asia one paid day off per year to volunteer.

These efforts support MetLife's 2030 DEI Commitments of 800,000 employee volunteer hours with a focus on underserved communities by 2030.

2023 Global Volunteering by the Numbers

  • 144,000+ employee volunteer hours

  • 43,000+ acts of volunteering

  • 38 markets

Skills-Based and Pro-Bono Volunteering

When they put their professional skills to use in a volunteer capacity, MetLife colleagues have an outsized impact on nonprofits and their communities.

During the MetLife Leadership Team conference, a group of Village Capital founders presented their business challenges to teams of MetLife senior leaders. They provided pro-bono support by ideating and presenting solutions to the founders' challenges.

MetLife Legal Affairs launched a pro-bono initiative in collaboration with Volunteers of Legal Services, a MetLife Foundation grantee, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP to provide pro-bono legal services to low- and moderate-income small business owners in New York City.

Volunteering with Purpose Around the World

Asia

In Korea, MetLife Foundation's "Buddy for Seniors" program spanned 15 locations in six cities and saw MetLife volunteers engage 330 seniors with outdoor activities such as visits to local palaces and botanical gardens.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

MetLife colleagues separated and organized food, and prepared food baskets for Banco Alimentar in Portugal.

Latin America

MetLife Foundation partner Planet Water Foundation aims to transform the health, productivity and economic well-being of communities in Mexico by providing access to clean and safe water. MetLife colleagues have helped build 17 AquaTower water filtration systems.

United States

MetLife colleagues volunteered with Food Bank For New York City in Grand Central Terminal to mark MetLife Foundation's milestone of $1 billion in all-time giving. Together, volunteers packed 18,000 meals for New Yorkers.

Download the full MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report

MetLife colleagues participate in a pro-bono event?with Village Capital founders.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
