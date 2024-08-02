LMI Technologies Enhances Industry-Leading 3D Vision Solutions Portfolio With Acquisition of Liberty Robotics

Liberty Robotics, formerly Liberty Reach, provides 3D volumetric vision guidance systems for robotic applications. Liberty Robotics' systems improve manufacturing, material/part handling, and logistics operations that are performed in industrial environments.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / LMI Technologies (LMI), the global leader in 3D scanning and inspection solutions, today announced the acquisition of Liberty Robotics (LR), a pioneering provider of 3D machine vision solutions for robotic guidance in the automotive and material handling/packaging and logistics industries.



Liberty Robotics Acquired by LMI Technologies

Liberty Robotics, formerly Liberty Reach, provides 3D volumetric vision guidance systems for robotic applications. Liberty Robotics' systems improve manufacturing, material/part handling, and logistics operations.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Liberty Robotics has established itself as a key player in automation for the automotive sector, renowned for its innovative VFix and VGuide systems, which enable precise end-of-arm robotic guidance for applications including part handling and the application of coatings and sealers. Liberty Robotics systems are actively running in the facilities of many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers.

Liberty Robotics has leveraged its experience and expertise from the automotive industry to develop robotic vision guidance systems for applications in material handling/packaging and logistics. VPack and VPick allow for automated mono and mixed-case palletizing, depalletizing, decanting, and delayering that enable fully autonomous material handling in logistics centers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liberty Robotics into the LMI family," said Mark Radford, CEO of LMI Technologies. "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth, expanding our solution-based capabilities in the automotive and packaging and logistics industries. Liberty Robotics brings deep expertise in robot integration with large field-of-view snapshot scanning as well as powerful application-level software, including its industry-leading solutions for vision-based robotic guidance and mixed-case palletization that perfectly complement LMI's advanced smart 3D sensor technology infrastructure and global market presence."

The acquisition will enable LMI to leverage Liberty Robotics' strong foothold in North America to expand its footprint globally. With LMI's extensive network, the acquisition is poised to accelerate the company's growth in markets across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In the packaging and logistics space, LR's unique, industry-leading solutions for handling mixed pallets of boxes that vary in size, color, and pattern will drive rapid business growth in material handling applications given the high demand for automation in this area.

"We see tremendous synergies between LMI and Liberty Robotics," added Radford. "Liberty Robotics' proven technologies and talented team will greatly enhance our ability to deliver integrated, high-value solutions to our customers worldwide. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in factory automation efficiency and innovation."

For more information on the full range of Liberty Robotics' products, please visit https://www.liberty-robotics.com/. Additional information will be communicated on the LMI website at www.lmi3D.com in the months to come upon the successful integration of Liberty Robotics with LMI Technologies.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP served as financial advisor to Liberty Robotics.

About Liberty Robotics

Liberty Robotics specializes in 3D machine vision solutions for robotic guidance, empowering manufacturers with advanced automation capabilities. For more information, visit www.liberty-robotics.com.

About LMI Technologies

As the global leader in 3D scanning and inspection, LMI Technologies works to advance quality and productivity with 3D sensor technology. Our award-winning, FactorySmart® laser, snapshot, and line confocal sensors improve the quality and efficiency of factory production by providing fast, accurate, reliable inspection solutions that leverage smart 3D technologies.

Unlike contact-based measurement or 2D vision, our non-contact solutions add 3D shape information that is critical to achieving 100% quality control. We also offer turnkey AI-based solutions to deploy the power of deep-learning-driven visual inspection into your industrial production processes.

To learn more about how LMI's inspection solutions can benefit your business, we invite you to contact us at contact@lmi3d.com or visit us at www.lmi3d.com to explore the possibilities of smart 3D technology.

Media Contact:

Theresa Ng

Regional Marketing Specialist, AMER

LMI Technologies

Tel.: +1 604 636 1011

E-mail: theresa.ng@lmi3d.com

SOURCE: LMI Technologies

