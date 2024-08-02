Gaming Realms PLC Announces Share Capital Reduction

The Company is pleased to announce that, following formal approval by the High Court of Justice (the " Court ") of the cancellation of the share premium account of the Company and the reduction in the nominal value of each issued fully paid-up ordinary share in the capital of the Company to £0.001 each (the " Capital Reduction ") on 16 July 2024, the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction and statement of capital approved by the Court was registered with the Registrar of Companies on 1 August 2024 and, following their registration at Companies House, the Capital Reduction has become effective to enable the Company, as it wishes, to pay Shareholders dividends or to be used for other valid corporate purposes, such as the purchase of its own shares. There is no present intention to undertake any dividend or share buyback programme.

Details of the Capital Reduction are set out in the Company's notice of annual general meeting published by the Company on 20 May 2024 (the " Notice "). The Notice is available for inspection on the Company's website at https://www.gamingrealms.com/investors/reports/. The Capital Reduction was approved by Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company on 12 June 2024.

Following the Capital Reduction, the nominal value of each ordinary share in the Company is now £0.001. The number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue has not changed and consists of 294,826,444 ordinary shares.



About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Malta. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. As the creator of a variety of Slingo TM, bingo, slots and other games, we use our proprietary data platform to build and engage global audiences. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

