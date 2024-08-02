Helpware announces new leadership appointments to ensure global consistency, operational excellence, and growth, reflecting our values and enhancing communication and service for our Partners.

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Helpware is excited to announce significant leadership appointments aimed at ensuring global consistency across locations, operational excellence, and driving growth. This strategic move aligns with our relentless pursuit of innovation, expansion, and the delivery of unparalleled services to our Partners. Moreover, these changes reinforce our core values: integrity in every action, prioritizing our people, and empowering every team member to succeed. We are committed to creating a supportive environment for our employees and actively contributing to the well-being and development of the communities where we operate. Our flatter, more nimble organization is set to foster improved, transparent communication about Helpware's operations and initiatives and encourage the sharing of relevant information and best practices across different industry verticals, locations and service offerings, significantly adding value to our Partner engagements.

Helpware Empowers Its Leaders for Greater Impact!

Helpware is proud to spotlight key figures who have been internally promoted, showcasing our commitment to career progression and the importance of providing growth opportunities as a central part of our global culture. These leaders will be instrumental in advancing our strategic objectives:

Dana Sides has been appointed as the new Chief Strategy and Process Officer at Helpware. With her extensive background in the Healthcare, Retail, Utilities, Tech BPO sector and a proven track record of success, Dana will drive transformative changes to Helpware's strategic initiatives. In this pivotal executive role, Dana will be responsible for identifying, defining, and measuring operational efficiency metrics across our organization, focused on accelerating growth and profit. She will ensure that our processes are optimized to deliver maximum value to our Partners.

"I am truly honored to have been chosen to lead and shape the future strategy of Helpware as the Chief Strategy and Process Officer. My passion for driving growth and innovation, coupled with my unwavering commitment to excellence, will guide us as we take Helpware to new heights," said Dana Sides.

Helpware is also pleased to announce the appointment of several key region leaders:

Roberto Manon, RVP Business Operations - MX, will lead in Mexico. With over a decade in consulting and the BPO industry, Roberto has risen from an agent to a leader, leveraging his understanding of industry dynamics to streamline operational strategies and Partner growth.

Donny Jackson, RVP Business Operations - US, takes the helm in the USA. Donny brings extensive experience in enhancing operations and Partner relationships across multiple sectors, including healthcare, retail, tech, and finance, focusing on fostering Partner growth and delivering continuous improvement on behalf of his book of business.

Glen Hardy, RVP Business Operations - Philippines, continues his leadership at our Project Headquarters. With 25 years in the BPO sector, Glen's expertise in operational startups and driving efficiency ensures that we maintain the highest standards of service and consistently enhance the value we provide to Partners, especially in large-scale and rapid-growth environments.

Yehor Bielikov, RVP Business Operations - Europe, will continue to lead our efforts in EMEA. His decade of managerial experience and proven track record in scaling operations underscore his capability to maintain business continuity and manage large teams effectively.

Angella Kakumirizi, RVP Business Operations - Africa, oversees operations in Africa, where her leadership has been crucial in expanding Helpware's presence and fostering local partnerships that enhance our global service delivery.

"Each leader has been chosen not only for their skills and expertise but also for their ability to embody our core values every day," said Robert Nash, CEO of Helpware. "These appointments are key to our strategy of deepening our market presence and enhancing the services we provide to our Partners globally."

These appointments are set to deliver substantial benefits to our Partners enhancing both the quality and responsiveness of our services. With a 'full responsibility' mentality, these leaders bring direct accountability and ownership to client partnerships and outcomes, ensuring a clear point of contact during times of opportunity, need, or escalation. All leaders within their respective roles have been granted enhanced autonomy, which not only reduces confusion but also cuts through the bureaucracy, allowing for quicker decision-making and fewer layers of approval.

This strategic realignment positions Helpware to better meet our partner needs and adapt swiftly to changing market demands.

About Helpware:

Helpware is a BPO powerhouse, offering a comprehensive range of services including omnichannel customer support, AI operations, Finance & Accounting, back office, software development, cybersecurity, and more, and serving more than 150 companies across multiple industries. Helpware prides itself on a global team that speaks over 40 languages and specializes in delivering innovative solutions for complex business challenges. Headquartered in Lexington, KY, the company operates from 16 locations in 10 countries, ensuring top-notch service for its Clients.

