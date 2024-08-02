BNK Invest, Inc.: IncomeCalendar.com Crosses $500 Million in Linked Assets

The feedback from subscribers has been overwhelming…

In December, Contrarian Outlook announced a new option which allows Income Calendar users to safely and easily import their ticker symbols directly from a variety of brokerage accounts. Today, we are proud to announce that customers have eagerly adopted this new, linked option, with users connecting over $500 million in assets to their Income Calendar accounts to date.

"The feedback from subscribers has been overwhelming - I can't tell you how many people have called and emailed expressing their excitement at the convenience of Income Calendar. We've been told over and over how many hours this is saving people from updating cumbersome spreadsheets," said the company's VP of Customer Success.

View our Video Demo for more details about the brokerage integration, and the Income Calendar service in general, by clicking here, or type www.incomecalendar.com into your web browser of choice.

To use Income Calendar (www.incomecalendar.com), a subscriber selects the new setting to link their brokerage account from any number of participating financial institutions. The Income Calendar dashboard shows projections for the next twelve months with charts and tables, detailing expected income by month and also by stock. These dividend events are also presented in the form of a traditional calendar, where users can peruse each month, week, and day, as well as add custom income events (e.g. social security income). Upcoming earnings reports are also noted automatically on the calendar, for any stock covered by NextEarningsDate.com. Income Calendar users can elect to receive real-time email alerts when new dividend declarations are announced for their portfolio holdings, and receive "week ahead" summaries to see how much they are getting paid, and when, for the upcoming week.

