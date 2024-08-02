Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Announces New Technology Partnership With Impruvon Health

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, a leader in pharmacy services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to announce a new technology partnership with Impruvon Health. This collaboration introduces new options to Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy customers, including technology aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals by promoting independence and improving medication compliance.

Impruvon Technology

Impruvon Health offers solutions designed to empower individuals with IDD and their support teams, aiding them in managing their medications effectively and independently. The integration of this technology aligns with Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy's core objectives to increase awareness, drive adoption, enhance independence, and build robust partnerships with healthcare providers.

Key Benefits of Impruvon's Enabling Technology:

Promotes Independence : Supports individuals and their care teams in managing medications safely.

Improves Compliance: Ensures medications are taken correctly and on time, enhancing health outcomes.

"Our commitment to our community goes beyond providing medications. Looking forward, it's about integrating collaborative technology solutions that empower individuals to lead more independent and healthy lives," said Scott Louderback, CEO of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy. "This partnership with Impruvon Health is another way to continue moving forward in our mission to deliver compassionate, innovative care."

Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy invites individual patients, caregivers, and organizations supporting individuals with IDD to learn more by attending one of our upcoming webinars with Impruvon Health.

To register for an upcoming educational webinar, please visit https://www.neighborhoodrx.com/impruvon.

About Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy specializes in providing comprehensive medication management and pharmacy support to individuals with IDD and their care teams. Through innovative technology and personalized care, Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy ensures the highest standards of safety and efficacy in medication management.

About Impruvon Health For more about how Impruvon Health is transforming medication management with advanced technology solutions, visit Impruvon's website.

Contact:

Stacy Wilson

816.654.6200

stacy@neighborhoodrx.com

