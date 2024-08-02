Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
02.08.24
08:09 Uhr
3,360 Euro
+0,080
+2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2003,44018:39
Dow Jones News
02.08.2024 18:04 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management 
02-Aug-2024 / 16:32 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management 
DATE: August 2, 2024 
 
Set forth below is the public disclosure of material events relating to the resolution of our Board of Directors dated 
02.08.2024; 
 
Mr. Recep Bastug who assumed Chief Executive Officer role in 2019 decided to resign from his position. Today the Board 
of Directors of our Bank passed a resolution appointing Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Corporate Investment 
Banking Services and Global Markets as the new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment, will be effective upon the 
regulatory approvals. 
 
The Board of Directors will decide on replacement of Mr Akten's current position at a later date. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 338344 
EQS News ID:  1960343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960343&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2024 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.