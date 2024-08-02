Castelnau Group Ltd - Issue of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 02

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

02 August 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that it has today issued 193,985 of its ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 101.0 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value[1] per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 319,383,819 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

[1] Representing the latest published net asset value per Ordinary Share, adjusted for movements in the price of investee companies that are listed or quoted on a public market being Hornby and Silverwood