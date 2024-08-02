Pagne PR: Introducing Tone Cosmetics - Elevating Skincare with Nature's Finest Cruelty-Free Formulas

From Passion to Purpose: Founder Jackie Loos is Here to Make an Impact

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Founder Jackie Loos is introducing the world to her brand Tone Cosmetics. Jackie has been a cosmetics aficionado for as long as she can remember. Long before cruelty-free, vegan, organic, and clean products made their way into what's now considered the norm, she found herself researching brands to ensure they were in fact cruelty-free and used non-toxic ingredients. A couple of years ago, she found herself working her 9-5 but lacking the fire that fuels true passion - prompting her bold decision to take matters into her own hands. It was at that moment that she dove into doing research on types of products to formulate and cosmetic labs that met her standards. And that is how the ethically-minded Tone Cosmetics brand was born.

Every product is thoughtfully made and is cruelty-free, meaning that these products are not tested on animals, the lab that works with them does not test on animals, and the ingredients are sourced from locations that do not conduct animal testing. Tone Cosmetics is made right here in the USA and has several stellar products, but the star of the show is definitely the Vitamin C Serum. This product is packed with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Ferulic Acid, and Hyaluronic Acid, making it effective but also gentle on the skin.

As a founder, Jackie admits that there have been things she's had to overcome in order to stay committed to creating high-quality skincare that not only enhances beauty but also nourishes the soul. "Introducing new products into the market comes with a price tag," Loos says, "Luckily, I have a wonderful family behind me who have contributed to my success. The main hurdle I've had to overcome is imposter syndrome. I'm passionate about skincare, but I'm not a chemist. It took me a while to realize that I can talk about my products and ingredients proudly despite not having a background in chemistry. "

In addition to their meticulously crafted formulas, this brand stays true to their purpose by giving back to their community. "I work with local animal rescues. I have some rescue dogs of my own, and I'm also a doggie foster mom until they find their forever homes. Fostering is important but can be expensive on the rescue. Tone will be donating a portion of sales to local foster-based animal rescues."

Tone Cosmetics will never veer from cruelty-free practices and Founder Jackie Loos is thrilled to be part of the conscious beauty revolution. With Tone Cosmetics, customers not only invest in their skin but also contribute to a brighter, greener future for our planet. Unleash your radiance with Tone Cosmetics today, and experience skincare that transcends the ordinary - a skincare line with a heart, soul, and a commitment to making a difference. Customers can receive 20% off a purchase at ToneCosmetics.com now through September 30th.

