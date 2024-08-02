Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - SheaMoisture proudly announces Shea Fest, a three-day celebration taking place from August 1-3, 2024, at Transmission Studios (58 Berkeley St, Toronto) just in time for Toronto's Caribana weekend. Shea Fest will be a vibrant celebration of SheaMoisture's commitment to the Black community in Canada, which comes to life through intentionally investing in Black Female Entrepreneurs and equipping textured hair consumers with the best hair care essentials for their curls and coils. Programming will be rooted in three pillars:

Shea Summer Salon: An experiential opportunity offering the community free expert hair consultations with our partner hair salon Jou Jou Hair Studio. Expert stylists will educate guests about the right products to incorporate in their hair care regimens, and encourage them to explore new, versatile styles with SheaMoisture products as they enjoy the Caribana weekend.

Shea & Champagne Networking Forum: Curated to provide an intimate community space for Black Female Entrepreneurs, this event allows guests to build connections as they share experiences and engage with their peers. The evening features a panel discussion on "The Power of Community in Business" highlighting the stories of 4 Black-Canadian owned businesses.

Dream Fund Awards Celebrations: The Dream Fund Grant program supports Black female entrepreneurs in Canada with grants, coaching, and mentorship as they scale their businesses. This year's grant recipients will be announced to the public for the first time as they walk on stage to receive their cheques. An unforgettable moment!





Since 2022, The Dream Fund program, in partnership with The Diversity Agency, has recognized and awarded ten (10) Black female entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellbeing sectors. In 2024, the brand is awarding five (5) more well-deserving business owners in Canada with $10,000 grant each, for a total of $50,000. In addition to the grants, recipients will receive personalized coaching, mentoring, and ongoing support for six months from some of Canada's top Black business professionals.

The 2024 Dream Fund Recipients are:

-Danièle Dennis, Sophupshop

sophupshop is an online store celebrating Caribbean and diasporic culture with whimsical products. Rooted in Jamaican culture, 'soph (pronounced sawf) up' is a playful nod to the phrase 'big up', promoting self-praise, comfort and joy.

-Danielle Murrell Cox, Zuri & Dre

Located in Montreal, Canada, Zuri & Dre offers plush dolls for anyone who feels unnoticed and unappreciated because of their uniqueness. They aim to remind you that YOU belong.

-Simone Wright, Parting The Roots

Parting The Roots is an educational platform focused on the history, politics, and significance of Black hair and Black Canadian identity. It aims to desegregate race-related conversations, foster meaningful discussions, and collectively challenge racism in Canada.

-Eboni Morgan, Black Girl Magic Collective

The Black Girl Magic Collective empowers Black girls and women to embrace their worth and innate magic. Through community building, mentorship, and wellbeing initiatives, the Collective provides a safe space for Black girls and women to embrace sisterhood, reclaim wellness, rewrite narratives, and thrive.

-Shay Myers, Finance for the Culture

Bridging the gap between financial literacy and community through accessible, digestible education to eliminate the fear of finance.

"As the city comes alive for Caribana celebrations, Shea Fest is the place to be for shared enjoyment, inspiration and nurturing cultural connections. We are centering the celebrations on beauty and entrepreneurship, the two key pillars of our commitment to overserving the Black community. We are also elated to welcome the 3rd cohort of Dream Fund grant recipients to our family, and enthusiastically look forward to supporting them in their entrepreneurial ventures," says Maureen Kitheka, SheaMoisture Brand Manager.

Guests looking to visit Shea Fest August 2-3 in Toronto can visit @sheamoistureca on Instagram for information on how to reserve tickets for Shea Summer Salon and Shea & Champagne. Don't miss Shea Fest- a mix of cultural celebrations, inspiration, empowerment and a whole lot of good vibes for the best memories.

About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is a global beauty and personal care leader committed to serving Black Communities through strategic investment and community give back. SheaMoisture recognizes the power of entrepreneurship in addressing racial inequality with the belief that commerce can bring true economic independence. With every purchase, you're helping to fund investments that support underserved entrepreneurs and Black business owners, entrepreneurial education, crisis response, equitable purchasing, and ethical sourcing. Shea Butter is one of the brand's core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties, and is sourced from women-led cooperatives in West Africa, providing fair wages and creating economic opportunities. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care and men's categories and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.

