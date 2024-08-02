Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics Inc., and Bar Code Integrators Inc., Announce a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Warehouse Automation

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Rapyuta Robotics Inc., a pioneer in warehouse robotics with its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, and Schaumburg, Illinois in the US, and the leading provider of collaborative Pick-Assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (PA-AMR), has teamed up with Bar Code Integrators, Inc. (BCI), a premier provider of barcode and RFID solutions. As Rapyuta's business model embraces partnership to create value for all parties involved, this strategic alliance with BCI aims to revolutionize warehouse automation by combining the advanced capabilities of Rapyuta's AMR technology with BCI's industry-leading barcode and RFID systems.

This partnership will harness the strengths of both companies to deliver efficiency, accuracy, and intelligence in warehouse operations. Integrating Rapyuta's AMR solutions with BCI's slotting software will help the warehouse to optimize the storage and automate the operations. This in turn, will achieve seamless automation, driving down operational costs and boosting productivity.

"Rapyuta's aim is to partner with more companies all around the region in United States to expand its local presence and as a result we are much excited about our partnership with BCI," said Ryo Mori, Executive Director, Business at Rapyuta Robotics. "This collaboration marks strong synergy between Rapyuta and BCI to provide solutions for warehousing industry."

"We are excited to join forces with Rapyuta Robotics," stated Miguel Dania, Director of Sales at Bar Code Integrators, Inc. "Their pioneering work in AMR technology seamlessly aligns with our vision of a fully automated and integrated warehouse environment. Together, we will redefine the possibilities of automated warehouse solutions, providing unparalleled value to our clients. Our expertise in wireless network and warehouse design perfectly complements Rapyuta's, equipping us to implement and support the next generation of robotics technology in warehouse settings."

This strategic partnership will kick off with pilot projects across multiple high-demand warehouses, demonstrating the transformative potential of this collaboration. Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, driving forward the future of intelligent warehouse automation.

Benefits for users

Efficient Operations : Automation improves speed and accuracy, leading to cost savings and time reduction.

Real-Time Data Management : Instant visibility into inventory levels allows for timely replenishment, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Flexible System Scalability : Rapid adaptation to business changes ensures long-term operational stability and competitiveness.



About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics is a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots for warehouse automation. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions, Rapyuta aims to enhance operational efficiency and productivity through advanced robotics technology. Rapyuta is passionate about delivering success - together. We strive to work closely with our customers, partners, suppliers, and stakeholders to create mutual success.

About Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

Bar Code Integrators, Inc. (BCI) provides fully integrated solutions for bar code data collection, bar code printing, mobile computing, wireless LAN infrastructure, RFID, and related technologies. Leveraging our innovation and extensive experience in Auto-ID technology, we enhance efficiency, accuracy, and a company's bottom line with verifiable and significant returns on investment. With over 32 years of expertise, BCI has been a trusted partner in implementing cutting-edge technologies that transform warehouse management and ERP systems. Our proficiency in wireless network design, including 802.11 and the latest 4G and 5G backups, guarantees seamless connectivity with both existing and new infrastructure.

Contact Us:

Misbah Virani

Rapyuta Robotics

misbah.virani@rapyuta-robotics.com

Miguel Dania

Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

mdania@bciincorporated.com

Contact Information

Daisuke TABUCHI

VP of Business, Rapyuta Robotics Inc.

daisuke.tabuchi@rapyuta-robotics.com

SOURCE: Rapyuta Robotics Inc.

