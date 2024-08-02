Michael Leditzky promoted to Co-Geschäftsführer of SolidCAM GmbH

SCHRAMBERG, Germany, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidCAM GmbH Geschäftsführer, Dr. Emil Somekh, has decided to promote Michael Leditzky to the position of Co-Manager effective August 1, 2024, to join him in the top management of SolidCAM GmbH.

Prior to joining SolidCAM GmbH in 2011, Michael Leditzky gained 10 years of experience in the CNC industry and the implementation of CAM Systems. He started at SolidCAM as a post-processor developer, then headed the post-processor team and eventually moved into technical management. In parallel to his working in SolidCAM, Michael continued his education to become a master craftsman in metalworking and finished his studies in business economics.

Michael was promoted to SolidCAM GmbH COO in 2019. Working closely with SolidCAM GmbH sales & technical teams, he has played since a key role in making SolidCAM GmbH a market leader in DACH for integrated CAD/CAM systems.

"Exceptional service and tailor-made solutions are essential in the CAM software industry. Companies that recognize this will continue to be successful," emphasizes Michael Leditzky. "It's important to offer an excellent, user-friendly product, but first-class service is just as important. We place great importance on giving the highest priority to the needs and requirements of our customers."

"Michael will work very closely with me to lead SolidCAM GmbH into the next phase of growth", emphasizes Dr. Emil Somekh, "Michael has established strategically important partnerships, and his business and technical expertise will further contribute to SolidCAM's successful market strategy and success. The new expanded management structure strengthens SolidCAM GmbH's position as the premier provider of CAD/CAM solutions in DACH and paves the way for further growth and expansion of our market share ".

