Terra Firma Energy, a leading UK Independent Power Producer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Emrich as the new Senior Advisor. Emrich, a seasoned professional with decades of experience in the energy sector, joins the team at a crucial time for the company and the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240802564407/en/

Tim Emrich new Senior Advisor at Terra Firma Energy (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Emrich is best known for his role as the co-founder and former CEO of UK Power Reserve Ltd (UKPR). He played a pivotal role in transforming a concept into the UK's largest flexible distributed power generator. Under his leadership, UKPR grew to 32 power plants totalling 533MW of installed capacity across England and Wales. The company employed 153 people and had an additional180MW under construction and 320MW under contract to be built at the time of its successful sale to Sembcorp in 2018 for £218 million.

In his new role as Senior Advisor at Terra Firma Energy, Tim will leverage his leadership experience and extensive industry knowledge to help guide the company into its next phase of growth. This period will see the launch of a series of distributed energy projects across the UK. These projects will help provide the country with a reliable and secure source of power as we move towards a time of increased risk to our energy supply and help facilitate the nation's drive towards a net-zero future.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Tim join us. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we expand our efforts to create sustainable, long-term energy solutions for the UK. Having successfully led major initiatives and transformations in the energy sector, Tim's expertise will be invaluable in guiding our projects and driving our mission forward." William Davies, Managing Director Founder of Terra Firma Energy

"Terra Firma Energy's business and team are incredibly dynamic and entrepreneurial. Their success to-date is impressive and their ambitions are even more so. I am extremely excited to join this venture, which provides much needed flexibility and security to the nation's grid as we move to a more sustainably-sourced energy future." Tim Emrich, Senior Advisor, Terra Firma Energy

As part of its growth strategy, Terra Firma Energy is preparing to roll out a series of new projects that will further solidify its position as a leading independent power producer in the UK. These developments will play a critical role in providing much-needed stability to the UK grid, particularly as the country faces potential power shortages due to rising demand and delays in new power generation projects.

With Tim Emrich joining our team, Terra Firma Energy is ready to grow and make a bigger contribution to the UK's energy needs. His expertise will help us expand our business, allowing us to play a more significant role in the country's push towards Net Zero. Tim's guidance will be essential in driving our efforts to provide cleaner and more reliable energy solutions for the UK.

For more news from Terra Firma Energy please click here

Notes to Editors

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based Independent Power Producing company operating in the development of renewable sustainable energy projects. We design, develop construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

Website Home Terra Firma Energy

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-firma-energy-limited/

You tube https://youtube.com/@terrafirmaenergy?si=QXIeYkWajprAowg6

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090781489759

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/terrafirmaenergyuk/

X https://x.com/tfenergyuk?s=21&t=-U9hoHD9f4OzkyQSpY301A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240802564407/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Terra Firma Energy Limited.

Helen Aletra

Head of PR and Communications.

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116.

Helen.aletra@terrafirmaenergy.com