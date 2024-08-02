Ariento Inc. Achieves Top Status on CMMC Marketplace

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Ariento Inc. has achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching Gold status on CMMC Marketplace, a pivotal platform for vendors and organizations seeking to meet the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards. Gold status is awarded to service providers, resellers, or vendors that have at least 10 verified reviews and are in the top three for net promoter score (NPS) within their vertical. The eight verticals are C3PAO, CMMC Readiness, Reseller, Managed Service Provider (MSP), Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), On Premise Service Provider, Licensed Training Provider (LTP) and Cloud Service Provider (CSP). NPS measures the number of customers who have worked with Ariento in any of these verticals that would recommend the company.

This recognition is a testament to Ariento's consistently demonstrated expertise in the field and commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions and services to government contractors and organizations striving to meet the requirements of CMMC.

As both a managed service provider (MSP) and C3PAO, Ariento is uniquely positioned in the CMMC market and has proven to be a key player with their comprehensive range of service offerings. The company's track record of excellence in advisory and consulting, managed services, procurement and resale has led to its recognition as the number one combined CMMC MSP and authorized C3PAO.

Ariento is also a featured Microsoft and Cisco Resale Partner on the CMMC Marketplace. Ariento's partnership with Microsoft includes the reselling, implementation, and support of Microsoft 365 Commercial and Government Community Cloud (GCC and GCC-High) services, as well as Azure Commercial and Azure Government services. In collaboration with Cisco, Ariento resells Meraki, Umbrella, and Duo products, all of which have achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification.

The CMMC Marketplace is the trusted platform for connecting verified CMMC vendors and service providers with organizations that need their products and services. Ariento's recognition and status as a C3PAO, MSP and featured resale partner is a significant endorsement of its ability to support the federal government's initiative to bolster the cybersecurity posture of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

For more information on Ariento, please visit ariento.com. For more information on CMMC Marketplace, please visit cmmcmarketplace.org.

About Ariento Inc.: Ariento Inc. is the #1 combined CMMC managed service provider and authorized C3PAO and a premier provider of cybersecurity and IT solutions for government contractors and organizations. As a C3PAO, reseller and MSP, Ariento offers a suite of services designed to assist clients in navigating the complex landscape of cybersecurity regulations and standards.

