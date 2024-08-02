Christian Media Personalities Praise 'The Firing Squad' as Some Theaters Sell Out for August 2nd Release of New Film From Epoch Studios

"Right now, more than anything in our hate-filled, divisive, crazy world . . . I think people are looking for hope." - Kevin Sorbo

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Opening in theaters nationwide today, August 2, 2024, The Firing Squad, the new Christian film from Epoch Studios, is receiving widespread acclaim from respected figures in Christian media. Early reports indicate strong advance ticket sales, with some showings already sold out.

Prominent Christian voices have praised The Firing Squad for its evangelistic message and stellar performances by Cuba Gooding, Jr., ("Jerry Maguire") and Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead"). The film's portrayal of faith emerging in an Indonesian death row prison is a powerful testament to God's ability to reach and transform lives, no matter the circumstances.

Popular TBN host and former Governor Mike Huckabee, during his recent interview with the film's stars, expressed his admiration, saying, "When people see it, they'll be totally blown away by the story and the message ..."

Sorbo shared with Huckabee, "I think right now, more than anything in our hate-filled, divisive, crazy world, I think people are looking for hope."

Huckabee called to action those who value faith-based films, saying, "If people don't go out and see and support this movie, shame on them ..."

His sentiments are echoed by other Christian media personalities who've had the opportunity to preview The Firing Squad:

"This movie The Firing Squad is a true jailhouse redemption story about courage, resilience and the transformative power of salvation when faced with certain death as in death row." - 9-time Emmy Award winner David Sams, who is credited with launching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Oprah" for King World and now serves as CEO of KeepTheFaith.

"Many conservatives now are aware that we can't just let Hollywood go by the wayside ... we have to fight for it. What's important is to create really good quality films, really good quality art, so that people consume it and maybe you change a heart, maybe you inspire a mind. You never know what's going to happen by taking a friend to a show like this." - Jennifer Horn, The Morning Answer with Jen and Grant on AM 870 The Answer, Los Angeles

"It's a powerful tale and as I've seen some people say, you cannot make it through the film without crying and without being totally moved." - Kerby Anderson, Point of View

The Firing Squad premieres in theaters nationwide tonight, August 2, 2024. To find theaters and showtimes, visit firingsquadfilm.com/theaters.

About The Firing Squad

Written and directed by celebrated Christian filmmaker Tim Chey, The Firing Squad is based on a powerful true story of three convicted criminals finding hope in the face of death. Portrayed by acclaimed actors Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead" and "Let There Be Light") and Cuba Gooding, Jr. ("Jerry Maguire"), alongside breakout star James Barrington, the film shares the harrowing journey of three men who find themselves on the brink of execution. As the countdown to their deaths begins, a remarkable sequence of events unfolds, revealing the transformative power of faith and the hope that transcends earthly trials. The men's journey of redemption doesn't stop at personal salvation; it ignites a spiritual revolution within the prison camp, guiding the souls of the most hardened criminals toward the loving embrace of Christ.

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of The Epoch Times, the fastest-growing independent nonpartisan news media in the country, dedicated to truthful reporting. Epoch Studios is the co-producer of The Firing Squad film.

