London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - World-class speakers, immersive attendee experiences and impactful networking are at the heart of MOVE. MOVE America connects the entire mobility ecosystem, focused on tech, business models and sustainable futures.
Join 5000+ mobility professionals from - CPOs, OEMs, fleet operators, governments and cities, battery manufacturers, transport operators, investors and utilities - as they gather for an unparalleled opportunity to learn, innovate, partner and do business in:
- Energy & Charging
- Fleet Management
- Urban Supply Chain
- Autonomous Vehicles
- MaaS
- Micromobility
- Business Models
- Commerce
- Intelligent Infrastructure
- Smart Cities
- Electric Vehicles
- Connectivity
- Battery Tech
Featuring 550+ speakers, 200 start-ups, 200+ sponsors and exhibitors, MOVE is your chance to be part of a converged mobility marketplace where every minute matters, conversations count and where growth is exponential.
OUR SPONSORS:
Platinum Sponsors:
- Aon
- EY
- IBM
- Aurora
- Deloitte
- Samsung C&T
- Bosch
- SAP
- Elysia Battery Intelligence from Fortescue Zero
- Monta
- Miller EV
- Thoughtworks
Gold Sponsors:
- Ampeco
- Arity
- Beep
- XCharge Energy USA
- EVBox
- Driivz
- Twaice
- Kempower
- SWTCH
- Voltera
- Hubject
- TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)
- STX Group
- GPRS
Silver Sponsors:
- ChargerHelp!
- Electrada
- Varnum
- Irdeto
- Pratt Miller
- Verizon
- Bolttech
- World Auto Steel
- EVerged
MOVE GROOVE Sponsor:
- T-Mobile
OUR SPEAKERS:
- Philipp Skogstad, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America
- Jeffrey Morrison, Vice President - Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, General Motors
- Robert Winans, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Panasonic Energy Of North America
- Jennifer Brace, Chief Futurist, Ford Motor Company
- Katrin Lohmann, President, Volkswagen ADMT
- David Scorey, President and CEO, Keolis North America
- Lori Adams, VP Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia
- Matt Furlow, Senior Director & Policy Counsel, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Jana Breitkopf, Managing Director, Mercedes Pay
- Dottie Watkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, CapMetro
- Chris Nevers, Sr. Director, Public Policy, Rivian
- Casper H Rasmussen, CEO, Monta
- Aravind Kailas, Advanced Technology Policy Director, Volvo Group North America
- Joanna Buttler, Head of the Global Autonomous Technology Group, Daimler Truck North America
- Kari Birdsall, Vice President of EV Strategy, Hertz
- Matthew Chen, Director of Government Affairs, Blink Charging
- Jason Bell, Managing Director - Strategy & Implementation, ENGIE
- Suman Kharbanda, Vice President, Advanced Technology & Innovation, FedEx
- Morteza Farajian, Executive Director, Build America Bureau at the U.S. Department of Transportation
- Gavin Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Oxa
- Scott Walbrun, Principal, BMW i Ventures
- Julie White, Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation, North Carolina Department of Transportation
- Ganesh Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, NIO USA
- Srinivas Gowda, Vice President, Autonomous Vehicles & Emerging Tech, Navistar Inc
- Manish Mehrotra, Vice President, Digital Business Planning & Connected Ops, Hyundai Motor North America
- Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer, Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification
- Nandith Nandakumar, Deputy Program Director, Connected Car Services, Nissan North America
- And hundreds more.
See the FULL LIST OF SPEAKERS HERE
TOP THEMES:
- Autonomous Vehicles & Self-Driving Technology - Self-driving vehicles and their technology is a rapidly growing trend across the mobility ecosystem. We want to discuss how this could look on future roads and how we get there.
- Future Mobility Trends - The climate of mobility is constantly changing; new technologies and products are being launched every single day. But where should you invest next? We want to discuss what is going to be the next BIG thing in mobility.
- Battery Tech & the Mobility Supply Chain - as battery technology charges forward, the transport industry is benefitting. Hear how new battery chemistries and materials are driving a lighter and longer lasting battery.
- Vehicle-to-Everything - We want to discuss how utility and energy companies are linking up infrastructure to support electrification and help EV owners to charge their cars more efficiently. Plus, we want to talk about how this affects the grid.
Find out what else will be igniting discussion from the MOVE AMERICA AGENDA HERE.
EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENTS:
- IBM - showcasing IBM Maximo, a lifecycle management solution, and demonstrating how it's helping transportation organizations optimize the performance, reliability, and sustainability of their assets.
- XCharge - launching and demoing a new product generation.
- ChargerHelp - launching its ONLINE EVSE Technician & SAE Preparation Course.
- Autofleet - announcing a new major partnership.
- Owlet - unveiling their latest Owlet 2/Moped.
- Plus dozens more.
MEDIA RESOURCES:
Press and media have exclusive access to the press lounge where you can write up your stories or conduct your own interviews - the lounge will be covered with a suitable interview back drop if you choose to film your interviews.
The lounge will also be supplied with cable access to charge your equipment to sort your content.
Press also attend the event for free and can bring any number of colleagues with them.
MOVE GROOVE and Afterhours Bar Crawl:
Everyone knows the best networking happens after hours, so join us for a night to remember as we kick out the jams at the MOVE GROOVE, afterparty exclusively sponsored by T-Mobile at the end of Day 1.
The partying doesn't stop there! After the groovin' ends, we get movin' onto the MOVE YOUR FEET: Afterhours Bar Crawl down through the city's iconic strip on Sixth Street. You can't afford to miss it.
WHAT ATTENDEES HAVE TO SAY
"MOVE gives voices to those who want to innovate and be part of a sustainable solution for transportation." Mobility Strategist, City of Detroit
"MOVE is an inspiring opportunity to actively contribute to shaping the future of the industry alongside like-minded pioneers." CEO, DeLorean
"It's through gatherings like these that strategic thinkers get to meet and script future plans for emerging technologies." Senior Contributor, Forbes
"If you believe in community as a business model, I would strongly encourage everyone to be a part of MOVE America. I hope they continue this tradition forever." CEO, NIO
"MOVE America is where innovators, policymakers, and consumers converge to shape the trajectory of sustainable mobility." President, Miller EV Solutions
Caption: MOVE America will be happening on September 24-25 at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10729/218530_49f79c8504160ab0_001full.jpg
Watch the full trailer for MOVE America 2024 here.
