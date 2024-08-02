KARE Rx Partners: KARE PharmTech Hosts Empowered Pharmacies Futures Summit to Transform Community Pharmacies

KARE PharmTech: Empowering Physicians, Pharmacists, and Patients to Improve Patient Care

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / KARE PharmTech announces the successful conclusion of the Empowered Pharmacies Futures Summit, held on July 28 and 29, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. This landmark event signifies a major milestone in KARE's mission to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by empowering independent community pharmacies to compete and thrive in a challenging environment.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Kiran "Dr. K" Patel, KARE PharmTech is dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that enable local community pharmacies to flourish. The event brought together KARE executives, industry leaders, pharmacy owners, and physicians to share KARE's vision and build partnerships.

KARE PharmTech: Empowering Physicians, Pharmacists, and Patients to Improve Patient Care

Dr. K, Founder & Chairman, and Mital Panara, Founder and CEO of KARE PharmTech, emphasized the importance of innovative leadership and outlined KARE's strategic goals. The focus is on enhancing the patient-pharmacist relationship and advancing AI technology through KARE PharmTech.

"KARE PharmTech is focused on executing our vision to disrupt the healthcare pharmacy business. By empowering community pharmacies with innovative solutions, we aim to drive meaningful change and support their success," said Mital Panara, CEO and Founder of KARE PharmTech.

KARE PharmTech: A.I. Powered Healthcare Technology

Presentations on KARE PharmTech's platform and AI cutting-edge technologies included KARE's HUB Services, Rx-Discount Card, Provider Solutions, and Telehealth platform, to name a few. Many in attendance, including independent pharmacy owners from around the country, commented favorably on KARE PharmTech's platforms and the many ways KARE GPO, KARE Pillbox, KARE Clinical, and the KARE Pharmacy Management System (PMS) will streamline operations and foster greater connectivity within the pharmacy ecosystem.

"It was exciting to see the overwhelmingly positive response from so many in attendance. KARE is changing the way healthcare is done and using technology as a backbone to improve the experience for patients. We are excited to bring this disruptive platform to market," said Chuck Jenkins, Chief Commercial Officer of KARE PharmTech & Rx Partners.

KARE Rx Partners: Building a Network of Community Pharmacies

Sessions focused on KARE Rx Partners featured discussions with KARE Rx Anchor Partners and KARE Rx Ambassadors, concentrating on collaboration and strategic growth. KARE Rx Partners is committed to creating a network of community pharmacies to support and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

Future Collaborations and Strategic Alliances

KARE PharmTech is also exploring strategic partnerships to further its transformative plan. While formal announcements are pending, one such significant partnership on the horizon is with myphysician360, a telemedicine company that partners with community pharmacies.

"myphysician360's innovative approach to improving access to care and quality outcomes through its vast network of local community pharmacies is a great complement to the KARE PharmTech's strategic transformative plan," said Michael Muchnicki, CEO of myphysician360 and KARE PharmTech Executive.

Empowering the Future of Community Pharmacies

KARE Rx Partners aims to become the third-largest pharmacy chain in the U.S. by 2026. Powered by AI cutting-edge technology, KARE PharmTech is designed to improve patient experiences, drive cost savings, and enhance healthcare outcomes. Dr. K's vision is to transform the delivery system, empowering local pharmacies to thrive and compete. This bottom-up approach builds partnerships that prioritize patient needs.

Leadership and Vision: Dr. K's Impact

Dr. K's background in building successful healthcare businesses, including leading WellCare, Freedom Health, and Optimum Healthcare, has provided invaluable insights into creating thriving enterprises. As Chairman and Founder of KARE PharmTech, and a prolific entrepreneur with a portfolio of companies each valued near or above $1 billion, Dr. K's astute intellect and aggressive business-building style are instrumental in KARE's success. His ventures span various industries, from developing immunotherapies for cancer with Morphogenesis, Inc., to solar-powered EV-charging infrastructure with Magentapower, and innovative medical devices with Concept Medical.

"Driving change through new tech platforms like this venture makes it possible to preserve the patient/pharmacist relationship," explained Dr. K.

Addressing The Critical Needs Through an AI-Powered Ecosystem

At KARE, we are uniting and organizing the most under-utilized segment of the healthcare industry … the independent, community pharmacy. KARE Rx Partners is dedicated to transforming community pharmacies into thriving healthcare service hubs. Our AI-powered ecosystem, developed by KARE PharmTech, is designed to increase access, improve outcomes, and drive profitability through our HUB & Spoke pharmacy distribution model.

"These days, there are a lot more questions than there are resources for answers. KARE is on it," said Mital Panara. Dr. K and Mr. Panara firmly believe this support is long overdue.

www.karerxpartners.com

KARE PharmTech

KARE Rx Partners

5600 Mariner St

Tampa, FL 33609

Dr. K Empowered Pharmacies Futures Summit Kick-Off Remarks: https://youtu.be/Z1bu09yDhrQ?si=_tGSaVKJQ_hnXPvS

Contact Information:

Swati Patel

Director of Account Management

snpatel@karehp.com

8135512393

Christopher Surrell

Vice President, Marketing

csurrell@karehp.com

734-717-9511

SOURCE: KARE PharmTech

View the original press release on newswire.com.