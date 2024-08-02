Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - After successfully completing the Tao Calligraphy Greatest Light exhibition at Arta Gallery from July 26-28, Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha is thrilled to showcase his transformative calligraphy at another exclusive exhibition, this time at the Donna Child Fine Art Gallery from August 9-11.





Photo: Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/218720_315da62b04145895_001full.jpg

Having transformed the sacred Chinese practice of Yi Bi Zi into a healing art form he named Tao Calligraphy, the Tao Calligraphy Greatest Gratitude Transformative Art exhibition is designed to empower attendees to experience the power of the single-brush stroke style art that has placed Dr. & Master Sha at the forefront of the preservation of this ancient practice.

Centered on a theme of gratitude, this unique event offers a rare opportunity to connect with an art form deeply rooted in 5,000 years of wisdom and cultural heritage. As the sole lineage holder of the Yi Bi Zi tradition, each piece featured in the exhibition is designed by Dr. & Master Sha to transform various aspects of life including health, relationships, finances, and spiritual journeys.

"Gratitude is a transformative quality that enriches our lives and our interactions with others. Embracing it in daily life can lead to greater happiness, improved relationships, and a more positive outlook. In art, gratitude can be expressed through the appreciation of beauty, the acknowledgment of inspiration, and the sharing of creative gifts with the world," said Dr. & Master Sha.

Attendees of the Tao Calligraphy Greatest Gratitude Transformative Art exhibition can expect to trace Dr. & Master Sha's calligraphy and may directly experience the energetic and spiritual power of his art.

Event Details:

Date: August 9-11

Time: Friday 11am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm

Venue: Donna Child Gallery, 365 Evans Ave. Suite 101

This exhibition is free to attend.



For media interviews, please email shruti-shah@drsha.com.

About Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha

Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha is a, world-renowned healer, spiritual teacher, and author of 11 New York Times bestsellers. He is the creator of Tao Calligraphy, Tao Song, and Tao Dance, which expand and accelerate the healing capacity of art, sound, and movement.

An MD in China and a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine in both China and Canada, Dr. & Master Sha created Soul Mind Body Medicine®, which combines the essences of Western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine to uplift and empower individuals across all walks of life.

About Donna Child Fine Art Gallery

Donna Child Fine Art Gallery represents a diverse group of Canadian and International artists, sculptors and photographers. On a mission to make art accessible and inclusive for diverse cultures and demographics, Donna Child Fine Art Gallery frequently hosts exhibitions, art classes, workshops and other art events for the community.

Media Contact:

SOURCE: Dr. & Master Zhi Gang Sha

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218720

SOURCE: APG