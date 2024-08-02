Port of Hueneme: Two Ventura County Ports Drive Innovative Solution to Improve Trade

PORT HUENEME, CA AND VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Following the exciting announcement of a $16 million sub-award from the California State Transportation Agency's Port and Freight Infrastructure Program (PFIP) grant, the Ventura Port District and the Port of Hueneme are set to commence the next phase of the Commercial Fish Landing Modernization Project.

Current squid operations at the Port of Hueneme are set to move to a new location at the Ventura Harbor.

The PFIP grant, awarded to the Port of Hueneme last year for its PACED (Port Action, Climate, and Environmental Development) Program, is part of the $1.2 billion one-time funding initiative by the California State Legislature and is targeted for projects that enhance the capacity, safety, efficiency, and resilience of goods movement through California's maritime ports, while also focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the impact on adjacent communities.

"These funds are coming from the State of California, and I would be remiss for not thanking CalSTA for including this project as one of the projects being funded by the Port and Freight Infrastructure Program," said Ventura Port District General Manager Brian D. Pendleton. "I would like to thank the Port of Hueneme for providing the opportunity to pursue this partnership grant for these synergies between our agencies."

While Ventura Harbor does not directly move goods, the relocation of the Port of Hueneme's commercial fishing facilities to Ventura Harbor will enhance cargo efficiency at the Port of Hueneme.

The Board of Port Commissioners for the Port of Hueneme approved the agreement on Monday, July 15, 2024, followed by the Ventura Port District's Board's approval on Wednesday, July 19, 2024. This partnership exemplifies a shared vision for enhancing the economic vitality and infrastructure of Ventura County's waterfront.

"The Port of Hueneme expresses its deepest appreciation to the Ventura Port District, CalSTA, and all parties involved in securing this pivotal grant," said Celina Zacarias, President of the Oxnard Harbor District. "We are poised to embark on a transformative journey by improving goods movement at the Port of Hueneme and enhancing Ventura Harbor's role as a vital component of California's maritime industry."

Squid operations located at the Port of Hueneme.

With the sub-award agreement approved, the next steps involve the Ventura Port District and the Port of Hueneme working closely to procure environmental review and engineering design services.

"I would like to express my thanks to the team for pulling this project together," said Kristin Decas, CEO & Port Director for the Port of Hueneme. "Both agencies fully embraced this vision for a project that was mutually beneficial."

Local squid operations. (Photo Credit: Dan Harding)

In January 2023, the Oxnard Harbor District (which owns the Port of Hueneme) extended an invitation to the Ventura Port District to join as a sub-applicant in the PFIP grant application for the relocation of the Commercial Fish Landing Modernization Project to fund the modernization of Ventura Harbor's commercial fish offloading facilities. This project is pivotal in improving cargo efficiency at the Port of Hueneme by relocating its commercial fishing activities to Ventura Harbor and deconflicting the backland cargo area of the Port of Hueneme. At the same time, the grant will fund the development of a brand-new facility, designed to improve and increase the squid landing capacity including absorbing the fish offloading activities transitioning from the Port of Hueneme, which will keep commerce and jobs in the region. The project underscores both agencies' commitment to ensuring Ventura County remains a competitive and thriving hub for commercial fishing and increased cargo commerce.

Mike Blumenberg, Ventura Port District Chair of the Board, said it is important to include the Commercial Fish Landing Modernization Project as part of the District's upcoming public workshop on September 14, which will include a focus on business continuity and ensuring the project is completed within the timeframe of the grant.

"I am thrilled that the Port of Hueneme reached out to us and gave us the opportunity to work together," Blumenberg said. "Let's preserve our local stakeholders - the fishing industry - and preserve our local businesses and coordinate to move forward."

About Ventura Port District : The Ventura Port District is dedicated to maintaining a safe and navigable harbor while promoting a vibrant and sustainable seaside destination. Through strategic initiatives focused on economic development, environmental stewardship, and community engagement, the District fosters a thriving harbor community for residents, fishermen, tourists, and the environment.

About the Port of Hueneme : The Port of Hueneme is one of the most productive and efficient commercial trade gateways for niche cargo on the West Coast. Five locally elected Port Commissioners govern the Port. The Port consistently ranks among the top ten U.S. ports for automobiles and fresh produce. Port operations support the community by bringing $2.8 billion in economic activity and creating 24,997 trade-related jobs. Trade through the Port of Hueneme generates more than $236 million in direct and related state and local taxes, which fund vital community services. In 2017, the Port of Hueneme became the first port in California to become Green Marine certified and was voted the Greenest Port in the U.S. at the Green Shipping Summit. www.portofh.org

