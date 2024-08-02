Analysis reveals significant growth in tourism-related sectors, highlighting a dynamic economic recovery in Europe.

dataplor, the leading provider of global location intelligence, has published its latest analysis, "European Trends in Tourism (and Tourism-Adjacent) Businesses." Using dataplor's Point-of-Interest (POI) data, the report delves into the revival of businesses connected to tourism in a post-pandemic Europe, revealing significant growth, particularly in dining, hospitality, transportation, retail, and entertainment sectors.

The data reveals business growth across traditional hotspots and emerging regions as tourists descend for summer vacations and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Among the key findings

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom lead in offering the most dining options. Travel sector recovery : Western Europe, Southern Europe, and Southeastern Europe are seeing the most growth for hotels, tourism agencies, and similar businesses.

: The entertainment and recreation sector has experienced the highest growth in Western Europe, Southern Europe, and the Nordics. Industry growth in Paris: The City of Light has seen nine percent of its total travel venues open since 2023, with additional growth in transportation, retail, dining, and bars just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Geoff Michener, CEO and founder of dataplor, commented, "Our latest report underscores the dynamic recovery of Europe's tourism industry and the critical role of accurate, up-to-date location data in understanding these trends. The resurgence of travel is not just revitalizing traditional tourist destinations, but is also spurring growth in emerging markets. We are committed to providing the data and insights that help our global customers capitalize on these opportunities."

The report provides a detailed analysis of business growth at both regional and country levels, identifying key trends and opportunities for stakeholders in the tourism and adjacent industries.

For more information, read the full report on the dataplor blog.

dataplor is a leading provider of point-of-interest (POI) data that helps global enterprises grow abroad by mapping tough-to-reach markets with a privacy-first approach. As the majority of international location data is often inaccurate and quickly outdated, dataplor goes several steps beyond the industry standard, helping the world's largest companies across technology, mapping, search, third-party logistics, consumer packaged goods (CPG), telecom, investing, real estate, and finance understand location intelligence about any commercial or physical location in real-time, fueling their expansion abroad.

