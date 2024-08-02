Entrepreneurial Empire Hosts Successful Elevate Conference in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2024 / Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the Elevate Conference, which took place on July 25th in San Antonio, Texas. The event brought together a dynamic group of high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators for a day of inspiration, learning, and quality introductions.





Jacqueline Hernandez and Faten Bazzi, two women founders of Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting, are driven by the belief that bringing entrepreneurs together fosters growth, learning, and increased professional revenue. As hosts of the first ELEVATE conference in a quarterly series that will continue to take place in San Antonio, Jacqueline and Faten are committed to disrupting traditional approaches and creating new introductions. Their mission is to empower businesses to unlock their full potential and make a lasting impact through their core principles: Polish, Position, and Elevate. This series will bring people from all over the country to blend insights and grow the market in an accelerated way for local San Antonians.

The Elevate Conference featured a panel of distinguished speakers who shared their stories, insights, and strategies for success. Attendees had the unique opportunity to hear from industry leaders who have navigated the challenges of entrepreneurship and emerged victorious. The panel provided invaluable advice on a range of topics, including strategic planning, brand development, collaborations, and market expansion.

Attendees raved about the event, sharing deep gratitude, stating, "This event has truly changed my life," said a participant, and another remarking, "This was the best event I have attended here in San Antonio," while many other guests praised the high-quality value and introductions.

The conference was particularly notable for attracting high-net-worth individuals, providing an elevated experience in introductions that led to significant deal flow opportunities. This unique aspect underscored the importance of building a supportive and collaborative entrepreneurial community.

In addition to the dynamic sessions, Jacqueline Hernandez held a special book signing of her latest published work, 'Entrepreneurial Empire.' Where the participants of the event received a personally signed copy, adding a unique and inspiring touch to the event.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback we received from attendees," said Jacqueline Hernandez, Founder of Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting. "Our goal was to create a space where entrepreneurs could access exclusive information, learn from industry titans, and tackle the hard conversations about business ownership. We aimed to help entrepreneurs expand their personal influential reach, and based on the results, we believe our conference achieved all of this."

Co-founder Faten Bazzi added, "The stories and insights shared by our speakers were filled with information that cannot be Googled. As a Business Development Consultant, hosting this event was our opportunity to give back to the local community in a meaningful and impactful way, setting a higher standard for entrepreneurs."

Jacqueline and Faten, the hosts of the Elevate Conference, extend their heartfelt thanks to all the speakers, participants, and volunteers who made this event possible. The guests' enthusiasm and engagement were vital to the success of the Elevate Conference.

For more information about Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting and upcoming events, please visit our website, Entrepreneurial Empire, or contact us at jacqueline@entrepreneurial-empire.com.

About Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting

Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their business goals. Founded by Jacqueline Hernandez and co-founded by Faten Bazzi, the firm offers strategic planning, branding, and market authority services to empower businesses to unlock their full potential. Guided by our core principles of Polish, Position, and Elevate, we strive to create lasting impacts for our clients.

Click here to watch the exciting reel from the Elevate event and see the highlights for yourself.

Entrepreneurial Empire Consulting thanks attendees for making the Elevate Conference a memorable event.

