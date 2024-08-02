Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE: GLDS) (OTCQB: GSPRF) (FSE: L5Y) ("Golden Spike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant of $95,691.86 under the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) program by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. This grant will support the company's ongoing exploration activities on its key properties in Newfoundland.

Highlights of the Grant:

Amount Awarded: $95,691.86

Purpose: To assist with exploration work on Golden Spike's Gregory River project in Newfoundland.

Impact: The grant will enable the Company to advance its exploration programs, including IP surveys, prospecting work, and drilling initiatives.

Keith Anderson, President and CEO of Golden Spike Resources Corp., commented: "We are extremely grateful for the support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador through the JEA program. This funding will significantly enhance our ability to continue exploration and development on our Newfoundland properties. We are committed to conducting our activities in an environmentally responsible manner, and this grant will help us in achieving our goals while also providing economic benefits to the local communities."

Exploration Plans:

IP and Prospecting Work: The completion of Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and detailed prospecting on the Gregory River property.

Drilling Program: Mobilization for the upcoming drilling program on the property, with a focus on high-priority targets identified through IP and prospecting results.

Data Interpretation: Continued interpretation of IP data and prospecting results to refine drill targets.

Community Engagement:

Golden Spike Resources Corp. remains committed to engaging with local communities and stakeholders. The Company will continue to provide updates on exploration progress and ensure that all activities are conducted with the utmost respect for the environment and community interests.

Marketing Engagement:

Golden Spike is pleased to announce it has engaged Black Swan Solutions Inc. dba VHLA Media ("VHLA") to provide certain digital marketing services (the "Services") to the Company, including the development of social media content and a marketing campaign distributed through online platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Google, and via email through VHLA's mailing list. The Engagement is for a term of 6 months and may be renewed for subsequent periods if mutually agreed upon by VHLA and the Company. As consideration for the Engagement, the Company will pay VHLA a fee of C$100,000 plus GST.

VHLA is a British Columbia-based digital media marketing company, whose contact information is as follows: 14301-312 256th St. Maple Ridge, BC, attention: Dawson Ignatieff, dawson@vhlamedia.com. VHLA has an arm's length relationship with the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, VHLA and its directors and officers do not own any securities of the Company.

About Golden Spike

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (CSE:GLDS), (OTCQB: GSPRF), (FSE: L5Y) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on identifying, acquiring and unlocking value in mineral opportunities in Canada and other low-risk jurisdictions. The Company currently holds 100% interest in the 5,050-hectare Gregory River Property in Newfoundland, strategically centered over an approximate 11-kilometer-long stretch of the Gregory River VMS-belt, a north-northeast trending corridor of very prospective ground with potential to host Cyprus-type polymetallic VMS deposits. In addition, the Property hosts a cluster of historically explored, high-grade, copper ±gold vein structures.

