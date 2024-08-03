Burrito Wallet, Former Bithumb Subsidiary, Expands to International Market

Recently, as a former subsidiary of Bithumb, the cryptocurrency wallet Burrito Wallet under the umbrella of Rodonda announced its official entry into the global market in August 2024 to introduce top Korean cryptocurrency projects to overseas users and provide a convenient gateway to the Korean market for overseas projects. It is well known that Korea is a relatively unique market in the blockchain field, where non-Korean users are unable to register on Korean domestic centralized exchanges, such as UPbit and Bithumb, leading to overseas users being unable to directly purchase project tokens listed on Korean centralized exchanges. Now, overseas users can easily solve this problem by using Burrito Wallet.

After a year and a half of development, Burrito Wallet has achieved tremendous success in the Korean domestic market, becoming the top-ranked cryptocurrency wallet with over 200,000 active Web3 users who trust and love the platform. It has also become a convenient gateway for overseas projects to enter the Korean market.

Burrito Wallet has established itself as a leading multi-chain wallet with features that go beyond traditional wallets. These features include social functions such as in-app community building, P2P trading in chat, and the introduction of decentralized applications (dApps) across different blockchain networks. This seamless integration bridges the gap between centralized and decentralized finance, providing users with a comprehensive and user-friendly experience.





Currently, Burrito Wallet supports 31 chains, including EVM, Solana, Blast, and more mainnets, covering multiple mainnets and over 1,500 types of crypto assets to provide users with convenient cryptocurrency trading experiences, including NFT trading. Users can also share trading information in the chat room community to enhance interaction among users. Through frequent airdrop activities and ecosystem rewards, Burrito Wallet incentivizes user participation, hosting approximately 100 airdrop events per year for users to earn Burrito Points.

Moreover, Burrito Wallet offers a "DApp Curation" feature to help users discover and use the latest blockchain applications (dApps), enabling them to stay informed about industry trends and project developments. The platform continuously updates features and enhances usability, introducing cross-chain exchange functionality and the intelligent suggestion feature "Burrito Chef" to further enhance the user experience.

Burrito Wallet provides users with a simple registration process and secure trading experience, supporting membership registration and transaction confirmation via phone number to greatly simplify the complex processes of traditional wallets. By offering a more user-friendly experience, such as account abstraction and intent features, Burrito Wallet aims to enhance usability and improve the overall user experience. Additionally, Burrito Wallet complies with Korean travel regulations to ensure secure and lawful crypto transactions, adding an extra layer of security and broadening its appeal in the Korean and global markets.

Burrito Wallet not only holds a leading position in the Korean market but has also expanded to the Japanese and Latin American markets. By continuously optimizing the user experience and introducing innovative features, Burrito Wallet is committed to becoming the preferred platform for users entering the Web 3.0 world. As the first cryptocurrency wallet in Korea, Burrito Wallet actively explores broader international business development opportunities while supporting overseas projects to enter the Korean market through various forms of collaboration such as B2B partnerships, DeFi services, and marketing promotions, helping them understand the Korean market demand and promote their products and services. Burrito Wallet collaborates closely with partners to build a bridge connecting global innovators with Korean users.

With Burrito Wallet's expansion into overseas markets, users will have the opportunity to experience a more diverse and convenient digital asset management service, embarking on a journey of exploration into the digital future.

