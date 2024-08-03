Grounded People Apparel Inc.: Grounded People Sets New Sales Order Record in Company's History

Grounded People Apparel Inc . (" Grounded " or the " Company ") (CSE:SHOE)(OTCQB:GPAIF)(Frankfurt:K1G) (WKN: A3DVB1), announces a record increase in sales orders for Grounded People shoes for the period from April to June 2024, setting a new record for any previous three-month period in the Company's history. The Company achieved 571 sales orders from April to June 2024, compared to 58 sales orders in the same period in 2023. The April to June 2024 sales order performance also marks an increase over the 398 sales orders from January to March 2024, which was the previous best-performing three-month period in the Company's history. 1

" We have never seen more sales than in this three-month period. This all-time record since the inception of our Company is a testament to being on the right path and shows a growing demand for our products. It's still early for our Company, and we are committed to keeping this momentum going to create a bright future for our customers and shareholders, " stated Maximilian Justus, CEO of Grounded People.

As Grounded experiences this growth, the Company is focused on sustaining its progress and expanding its footprint. Future plans include enhancing marketing strategies, entering new markets, and fostering innovation to continuously improve its product line. Grounded is committed to its foundational principles of sustainability and fair trade, ensuring that its success also benefits the environment and society at large.

The Company cautions that past sales performance is not necessarily indicative of future results; furthermore, the above figures have not been audited, and are based upon data obtained through the Shopify Reporting System. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited, and there can be no guarantee that sales orders will result in increased sales revenue for the Company, nor what the product return rate will be.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA - APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair-trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, were its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces will be donated correspondingly.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Maximilian Justus"

Maximilian Justus

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Email: investors@groundedpeople.com

Telephone: 1-844-673-6753

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to a growing demand for products, expanding the Company footprint, enhancing marketing strategies, entering new markets, and improving the product line and the social and financial objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 This information is derived from data provided to the Company through the Shopify Reporting System.

SOURCE: Grounded People Apparel Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com