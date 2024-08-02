HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SSR Roof Supply Ltd. ("SSR"). SSR operates two branches in the Vancouver, British Columbia market, with one branch in Burnaby and the other in Surrey.

SSR has been serving residential and commercial contractors for over 30 years. "We are proud of our history as a family-owned company dedicated to serving our customers' needs with quality products and face to face service. Joining forces with Beacon will bring our customers a more robust catalog of products as well as services that help contractors run their business more efficiently," commented Raj, Sunil and Surinder Bath, of SSR.

"The Bath family has built an impressive business supporting the fast-growing Vancouver market. We are thrilled to welcome the SSR employees to Beacon and further expand our Canada-wide customer service. We now have a total of three branches in British Columbia and can reach almost 80% of the province's population to supply materials for new construction, repairs and remodeling," added Charles Michaud, Beacon's Regional Vice President, Canada.

Beacon continues to drive above market growth via footprint expansion with 8 acquisitions to date in 2024. Beacon exceeded its Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets in 2023 and continues to advance on achieving its full Ambition 2025 plan.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 570 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and service capabilities to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

