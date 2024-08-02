HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the leading publicly-traded wholesale distributor specializing in roofing, waterproofing and related exterior products, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Passaic Metal and Building Supplies Co. and certain affiliated companies ("PAMPCO") headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey. PAMPCO has five branches in New Jersey and one in upstate New York.

PAMPCO's roots in metal, roofing and siding date back to 1911. "Four generations of the Gurtman family have dedicated themselves to serving residential and commercial contractors. While we have remained independent for over 100 years, we believe that joining forces with the Beacon team will best serve our dedicated employees and long-standing customers. Our customers trust us to deliver top quality service, and partnering with Beacon will further enhance the customer experience," commented Frank Gurtman, CEO of PAMPCO.

"The Gurtman family has built a business that thrives because their people are among the most professional and service-oriented in the industry providing technical support and genuine care for their customer's businesses. This acquisition is yet another example of our growing metal solutions capabilities including craftspeople who are specially trained in fabrication. We heartily welcome the PAMPCO team and look forward to bolstering our expertise and service with their skills and talent," commented Dave Doran, Beacon's Regional Vice President, North Atlantic.

Beacon continues to drive above market growth via footprint expansion with 9 acquisitions to date in 2024. Beacon exceeded its Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets in 2023 and continues to advance on achieving its full Ambition 2025 plan.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company that distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 570 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and service capabilities to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire project lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+®, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

