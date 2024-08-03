Epique Realty Goes All-in for Pet Families With Airvet

Epique Realty Raises the Bar with Airvet Pet Care for Agents

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2024 / Epique Realty, a leading-edge, tech-based brokerage designed for modern realtors, is excited to announce a new partnership with Airvet, a 24/7 pet telehealth provider, to extend coverage to their staff and over 3,000 Epique agents. The traditional definition of "family" has evolved. Today, families come in all shapes and sizes, including those with furry, feathered, or scaly members. Epique Realty is excited to embrace a more inclusive and equitable culture that recognizes and supports the diverse makeup of modern families. With a remarkable 15% adoption rate in under a week, it's evident that this benefit is both needed and celebrated by the Epique Realty team.





With Airvet, the Epique Realty team will benefit from unlimited access to pet care expertise, no matter where they are. Whether addressing urgent concerns or seeking advice on nutrition and behavior, Airvet provides the most convenient and stress-free way to access pet care. Epique staff and agents can take advantage of a comprehensive suite of services, including immediate 24/7 virtual consultations and scheduled appointments with licensed veterinarians at no cost to them.

Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder revealed, "Epique was inspired to partner with Airvet due to the profound impact pets have on their agents' lives." Recognizing that pets are integral family members who contribute to the overall well-being and happiness of the team, Epique sought to provide a benefit that acknowledges and supports this bond. Epique CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Miller reports, "This initiative is part of Epique Realty's ongoing commitment to create a supportive and inclusive brokerage that aligns with a broader effort to enhance agent benefits."

Airvet Founder and CEO Brandon Werber says about the partnership, "Epique Realty's had something like 20% adoption and 15% utilization in the first month, which really highlights the extraordinary impact of both offering and subsidizing a benefit like Airvet for their pet families. Their success so quickly into launch is a clear message that taking care of pets is taking care of people."

"Our partnership with Airvet underscores Epique Realty's commitment to the well-being of our agents and their families, including their beloved pets," adds CFO and Co-Founder Janice Delcid. By providing this invaluable benefit, Epique Realty not only enhances the quality of life for its team members but also sets a new industry standard for agent care and inclusivity. Epique looks forward to seeing the continued positive impact of this partnership on our community.

About Airvet

Founded in 2018, Airvet was built with a focus on modernizing the pet care experience and is the #1 rated pet telemedicine app in the App Store with over 7,400 reviews and a 4.9/5 star rating. As the nation's largest and highest-rated pet telehealth company in the US and Canada, serving over 250,000+ pet families, Airvet provides 24/7 access to video visits and chats with thousands of licensed veterinarians and pet care providers, delivered as a highly valued employee benefit to companies like Adobe, Manulife, Eyemart Express, Ceridian and Rexford Industrial.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is not just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

