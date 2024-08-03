MIRAME Fine Art Represents Alonso Durán and His Fusion of Mathematics and Art

MIRAME Fine Art announces representation of Costa Rican painter Alonso Durán. Discover Durán's unique blend of mathematical precision and artistic expression, now available online.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery, dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, now includes the paintings of Alonso Durán.





Alonso Durán, Forces of Nature II

Oil on Canvas





Alonso Durán: Merging Mathematics and Art

Born in 1965 in the Costa Rican town of Grecia, Alonso Durán lives and works in San José. With degrees in Fine Art and Engineering, Durán uniquely fuses mathematics and art in his paintings. His work, rooted in abstraction, employs a warm, earthy color palette punctuated by bold, colorful highlights, evoking vitality and energy. His canvases come alive with turbulent, undulating forms reminiscent of Costa Rica's oceans and untamed landscapes, anchored by geometric shapes created using mathematical formulas.

At the core of Durán's work is a fascination with chaos and the underlying order concealed within. Embracing the principles of calculus, specifically "Topology," Durán's work bridges the chaotic and the ordered, tapping into mathematical explanations behind seemingly disordered phenomena. He states, "Only one line appears" in the non-uniform universe, where the interplay of time, space, speed, and gravity find stabilization through his introduction of lines and axes.

Unique Landscapes and Emotional Depth

Beyond mathematical precision, Durán's landscapes evoke mood and emotion. For each painting, he creates his own unique colors that never repeat, coupled with a free-hand application of lines, injecting an air of spontaneity. Each painting is a unique language, a snapshot of a moment in time that will continue to move. "I'm trying to visually represent the fact there are a million possibilities happening all at the same time," says Durán. "It is the universe."

Exhibitions and Recognition

Durán's work has been included in many Costa Rican art exhibitions, including at Talentum Gallery in San José, the Cartago Municipal Museum, and Liberia's Hidden Garden Art Gallery. His work has also been shown internationally in the USA, Panama, and Mexico, earning him recognition and acclaim.

