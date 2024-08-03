Mirame Fine Art: Renowned Costa Rican Artist Aimée Joaristi Joins MÍRAME Fine Art

Costa Rican contemporary artist Aimée Joaristi, whose expressionistic paintings explore themes of otherness, duality, and identity, is now represented by MIRAME Fine Art. Following the pivotal 'Cursed Poems' exhibition at the Calderón Guardia Museum in San José, Joaristi's influence continues to grow, making her a notable presence in the international art scene.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery, dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, now includes the paintings of Aimée Joaristi.

A Journey Through 'Cursed Poems'

The Costa Rican art exhibition 'Cursed Poems' features over 50 artworks from the past five years, marking a pivotal moment in both Costa Rica's art scene and Joaristi's career. The show featured an array of her multidisciplinary works, including painting, installation, photography, and video art. Notable series such as 'Flowers of Evil' and 'Umbrias' were displayed alongside symbolic installations like 'The Lighthouse' and 'Vertebral,' many of which had never been seen before in Costa Rica.

Themes and Influences

Born in Havana in 1957 and raised in Spain, Joaristi's Cuban heritage and connection with nature are central to her artistic practice. Nestled in the lush hills surrounding her studio near San José, she draws inspiration from the Costa Rican landscape, infusing her compositions with raw vitality and organic beauty.

Joaristi's oeuvre is driven by political consciousness and personal encounters, delving into themes such as the unconscious, the pandemic, transgression, Cuban migration, and female empowerment. She likens painting to attempting to "muddy the unattainable sky of the canvas," creating a dialogue between her visual artistry and poetic sensibilities.

Significant Works and Style

Characterized by expressionist strokes, Joaristi's canvases feature dramatic contrasts and pulsating colors, creating depth and visual narratives that reveal intricate details of faces, figures, objects, and architectural outlines. Her work often reflects echoes of nostalgia and wistful memories.

International Recognition

Joaristi is featured in various international public and private collections and her work has been exhibited globally. Notable exhibitions include the Biennial Contemporary Art SACO in Chile, the Bienal de La Habana in Cuba, the Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art, the Matadero in Madrid, and the University of Anahuac in Mexico City. In 2024, she will participate in the "Blind Date" exhibition in Madrid, curated by Vicente Todolí, former director of the Tate Modern in London.

Discover Costa Rica's Artistic Talent

As Joaristi continues to make waves in the international art scene, now is the perfect time to invest in her work. Joaristi's paintings are available to buy online at MÍRAME Fine Art, where you can explore her curated selection. MÍRAME Fine Art also provides an opportunity to discover and buy Costa Rican art online from other talented Costa Rican artists.

Join us in celebrating Aimée Joaristi's work and be part of the evolving landscape of Costa Rican contemporary art.

