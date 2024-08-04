Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art: Discover Costa Rica's Wildlife Through Oubaïda Azzouz's Tropical Paintings

For those looking to buy Costa Rican art, Oubaïda Azzouz offers a unique exploration of the country's wildlife, merging detailed realism with artistic finesse.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2024 / Promoting Costa Rica's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. The premier online Costa Rican art gallery, dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, now includes the paintings of Oubaïda Azzouz.





From Break Dancing Champion to Renowned Artist

An artist whose multicultural roots span from Moroccan heritage to Belgian upbringing, Azzouz now calls Costa Rica his home and muse. He once dazzled the world with his championship-winning break dancing and has redirected his precision and passion to the canvas, creating colourful and intricate depictions of Costa Rican wildlife.

A Journey into Costa Rican Contemporary Art

Immersing himself in San Isidro (Uvita), in the heart of the country's stunning biodiversity, Azzouz found a new rhythm in the meticulous study and painting of its bird life. His large-scale reproductions, particularly of parrots and hummingbirds, invite viewers to experience their nuanced beauty as they are rarely seen in the wild. His work is not only a visual feast but also celebrates the opulent details that distinguish it within Costa Rica's tropical painting tradition.

"I want to bring hidden beauty to the forefront, playing with colours and shades but staying as close as possible to reality and truth," Azzouz shared in 2023.

A Hummingbird Focus

Azzouz is currently focusing on a new body of work that highlights the enchanting hummingbirds of Costa Rica. This upcoming series promises to continue his tradition of detailed, lifelike portrayals that capture the essence of these glittering creatures. Admirers of traditional Costa Rican art and those seeking rare pieces of Costa Rica art for sale online are encouraged to stay tuned for the launch of these works.

Explore the Collection at MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art invites art lovers to explore Azzouz's existing Costa Rican art collection. Whether you are drawn to the splendor of his Costa Rica parrot paintings or the intricate details that define his Costa Rican tropical scenes, Azzouz's works are a celebration of nature's beauty and artistic precision.

Experience Costa Rica's Wildlife through Oubaïda Azzouz's Eyes

Discover Costa Rica's wildlife through the eyes of Oubaïda Azzouz, whose dedication to authenticity and detail continues to inspire. For those interested in buying Costa Rican art, Azzouz's works offer an opportunity to buy paintings that goes beyond the typical tropical offerings, bringing the country's wildlife into your home.

Visit MÍRAME Fine Art to explore Oubaïda Azzouz's paintings and other Costa Rican artists online.

